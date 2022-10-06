Read full article on original website
The best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors in 2022
Google's latest flagship – the Pixel 7 Pro – is here, and it packs a vibrant 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, although the company has included Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display, it's still susceptible to damage. So if you want to keep your investment safe from pesky scratches and scrapes, a screen protector can help. And for complete peace of mind, don't forget to pick one of the best Pixel 7 Pro cases as well.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hands-on: Refined elegance
Holding the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your hand for the first time is an exercise in déjà vu. If last year's phones marked a total overhaul for Google's hardware philosophy — right down to the chipset powering it — these devices are designed to carry that legacy forward. But with another year of experience under their belt, it seems clear that the Made By Google team wants to convince even the most skeptical of iPhone owners that the Pixel 7 is ready to be your next phone, and honestly, they might be right.
Google Pixel Watch was on sale in the UK hours before reveal, now removed
For a few hours, the Google Pixel Watch was available to buy on O2's website in the UK. The listing has since been removed, which suggests it was a mistake, and you weren't able to actually buy the smartwatch yet. The Google Pixel Watch launch is a matter of hours away, though, so we expect you'll be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers soon.
iPhone 14 review: familiar design but now easier to repair
On the surface, the iPhone 14 looks like a very minor upgrade. But a redesigned inside makes it easier and cheaper to repair, marking a major shift in the right direction for Apple. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new iPhone is £70 (A$50) more expensive than its...
NFL・
Google Pixel Watch will get fall detection, but not until next year
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
Order the Google Pixel 7 through Amazon and get a $100 gift card
Google started accepting preorders for the Pixel 7 series right after its event ended on October 6. To attract customers, Google and various retailers across the launch markets are providing some tempting preorder deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Amazon is running a promotion of its own, where you can get the Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card. Or if it is the Pixel 7 Pro that you are eyeing, you can get it with a $200 gift card.
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
Will the Google Pixel 7 do a better job with pet photography?
I'm not a professional photographer, but I love taking photos of my pets. If they are doing something funny or weird or look particularly cute, I snap a photo. A consistent problem I have is that I can't get a good photo of my black-haired pets. Neither dog nor cat, in good or bad lighting, during the day or at night, no phone has captured them in a life-like way. Even a Google Pixel 6 Pro, can't get the job done. It's 2022, and with all the smartphone camera software and hardware improvements over the last few years, this should be a non-issue. Let's hope new phones, like the Google Pixel 7 series, will do better.
Updates on the Pixel are too slow
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
Google One's VPN will be free for all Pixel 7 owners
Today, at Made by Google 2022, Google has announced that its VPN will be free to all Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users later this year. Previously exclusive to those subscribed to Google One's 5TB or higher plans, all you'll need now is one of Google's latest phones. While it barely squeaked into our list of the best VPNs for Android thanks to no location choice and few extra privacy tools, we noted that it was excellent for people who just wanted a no-frills VPN that just works.
Download the Pixel Watch app before you get the watch itself
After an eternity of rumors and speculation, the Pixel Watch is officially official. The $350 wearable isn't due out for another week yet, but if you're especially eager, you can grab its official app from the Play Store right now. We've known for months now that the Pixel Watch would...
Google Pixel Watch makes an early appearance in the Fitbit app
The full reveal of the Google Pixel Watch is only a few short days away, but eagle-eyed Android fans continue to dig up new info about it. This latest nugget isn't particularly consequential, but it is amusing: the official Fitbit app is already showing the Pixel Watch in some of its menus.
How to control your Android phone from Galaxy Watch 4
One reason people buy a smartwatch is to reduce the time they spend on smartphones. While most smartwatches do a great job at that, they lack controls like turning devices on and off, for example, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, the flashlight, and hotspots for which you may need to unlock your device. Then, all it takes is one Instagram notification which leads to minutes to hours of endless scrolling. However, if you own one of the best Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4, or any Wear OS-powered wearable, use an app called SimpleWear to toggle and control phone features from your watch.
Google makes solid hardware, so why aren't more people buying its products?
Google's history of hardware is short but turbulent. After a few failed attempts to enter the hardware market, Google released the first Chromecast in 2013 to massive success. Since then, Google has expanded into laptops, smart home devices, earbuds, phones, and now, smartwatches with the Google Pixel Watch. However, the...
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
Some Google Pixel phones are struggling to reach emergency services — again
Google just launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and while right now getting your hands on one might feel like a life-or-death imperative, if you ever actually find yourself in legitimately dire straights, will your Pixel have your back? A disturbing number of users have been sharing reports of the problems they've faced struggling to dial and connect to emergency numbers from their Pixel phones.
15 new Google wallpapers are ready for your Pixel 7 delivery
The big talking point today is the Made By Google event, where we expect to see the full debut of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel Watch. If you own a Pixel phone, you'll be happy to learn there are now 15 new wallpapers for you to choose from directly from Google. You'll find them on the Pixel 7 if you're buying one, or you'll also be able to get these on a Pixel 3 or later Google device.
The Google Pixel 7 will unblur all your old pictures
Google is taking its unique Face Unblur feature from the Pixel 6 series and expanding the canvas — both on where that "unblurring" applies and how many people can use it. While Photo Unblur will be exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the beginning, everyone who uses Google Photos will be able to sharpen their old pictures soon enough.
Xiaomi's Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker is going global
Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.
