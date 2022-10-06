Alongside Halloween, the Christmas period is the most film-heavy season of the year and often produces all-time classics that families across the world can sit down and enjoy together. For many, the festive months are the ultimate opportunity to indulge in heart-warming tales of romance and wonder that leave audiences with the cute and cuddly feeling that is so synonymous with Christmas. It is no surprise then that, over the last few years, many production companies have been pushing Christmas as an important period for their movies. Netflix is one of these production companies, capitalizing on the rise in subscription-based platforms combined with the rush to yuletide viewing so many of us make in the winter. In recent years, the likes of The Christmas Chronicles and Klaus have been undeniable hits for Netflix with both fans and critics alike. With that in mind, many often wonder what will be Netflix's flagship Christmas film each year, and, back in May 2021, we learned of a new title coming to screens in Christmas 2022. That title was Falling For Christmas, a quintessential yuletide narrative that is guaranteed to put a seasonal smile on the face of viewers.

