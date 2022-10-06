Read full article on original website
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Collider
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Italian Dubbed Trailer Makes Chris Pratt's Accent Sound Even Worse by Comparison
Illumination and Universal Pictures' highly anticipated animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings an entire beloved world to the big screen in 2023. During this year's New York Comic-Con, the first teaser trailer was shared with attendees before being released online. While the animation is gorgeous, and the enormity of Super Mario Bros.'s reach looks promising, there's still something that just isn't quite reaching its full potential. Following the NYCC release, an official Italian dubbed trailer began to circulate that helped put our finger on it.
Collider
'The Peripheral' Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Fights to Survive in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Series
Prime Video recently unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral at New York Comic Con. The show stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young woman in 2032 who travels to 2099 by entering virtual simulations or "Sims" for quick cash to help pay for her dying mother's medical bills.
Collider
'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Delivers a Career-Best Performance
As one character states to Mila Kunis’ Ani at one point in Luckiest Girl Alive, “an approximation of honesty doesn’t make the cut.” It’s true. Sometimes you can only get your point across if you’re bold in how you tell your story. Throughout its entire runtime, the Netflix movie takes this statement and runs with it, and surprises you at every turn making creative decisions. True, they’re not always decisions that make for a comfortable watch, but its ruthless drive to go where it needs to go is one of this movie's strongest qualities.
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
Collider
How 'Andor's Pacing Benefits the Story and the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Last week's episode of Andor didn't see a lot of action. The fifth of the first season, "The Axe Forgets," had many plot lines taking place on different planets across the galaxy, and everything happened slowly, almost as if waiting for something. In a way, the waiting game was real, as the stage was being set for the sixth episode in which main character Cassian (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha's (Faye Marsay) group of Rebels are likely to carry out their attack against the Imperial garrison in Aldhani. While there have been complaints about the series being too slow, it does make sense for the overall narrative for the fifth episode to be like this.
Collider
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
House of the Dragon fans bid farewell to major character in emotional episode 8
House of the Dragon fans have said goodbye to a major character.Sunday (9 October) night’s instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off was predicted to be a showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).However, the deadly battle is yet to begin.In episode seven, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of her family.Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the...
Collider
'Falling For Christmas': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Alongside Halloween, the Christmas period is the most film-heavy season of the year and often produces all-time classics that families across the world can sit down and enjoy together. For many, the festive months are the ultimate opportunity to indulge in heart-warming tales of romance and wonder that leave audiences with the cute and cuddly feeling that is so synonymous with Christmas. It is no surprise then that, over the last few years, many production companies have been pushing Christmas as an important period for their movies. Netflix is one of these production companies, capitalizing on the rise in subscription-based platforms combined with the rush to yuletide viewing so many of us make in the winter. In recent years, the likes of The Christmas Chronicles and Klaus have been undeniable hits for Netflix with both fans and critics alike. With that in mind, many often wonder what will be Netflix's flagship Christmas film each year, and, back in May 2021, we learned of a new title coming to screens in Christmas 2022. That title was Falling For Christmas, a quintessential yuletide narrative that is guaranteed to put a seasonal smile on the face of viewers.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Michaela Coel Says Aneka's Sexuality Sold Her On the Role
Michaela Coel has revealed her upcoming role will be the latest queer character to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has been discussing the importance of taking on that responsibility. Coel is joining the blockbuster superhero franchise at an auspicious time whilst in the midst of a career high following...
Collider
How To Watch 'TÁR' Starring Cate Blanchett
When TÁR first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, it became clear that this would be one of the biggest contenders in this awards season. Following a conductor who becomes the first female chief conductor at a major orchestra, the film delves into the deep psychological traumas that come from the artistic process and unwavering dedication. Not only are critics enamored with the film, but it has pleased festival judges as well. At Venice, Cate Blanchett won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her titular lead role and seems well on her way to another Oscar nomination and possible win. For anybody who can’t wait to see Blanchett’s most daring performance since Blue Jasmine, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new Oscar contender.
Collider
Gael García Bernal on ‘Werewolf by Night’ and Why He Loves Playing a Monster
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes premieres of plenty of new spooky films — and this year, Marvel’s getting in on the deal. In addition to a handful of other seasonal Disney+ premieres, the superhero mega-studio is premiering Werewolf by Night, a new, hour-long special dedicated to one of comics’ scariest creatures of the night.
Collider
How 'Community' Paid Tribute to Saturday Morning Cartoons with “G.I. Jeff”
Community played with different genres and story structures. The series turned mafia films, Rankin Bass Christmas specials, and action films into character explorations throughout the series. The Season 5 episode “G.I. Jeff” (or “Government Issue Jeff”) is not as talked about amongst that group, but serves a special role. It’s an animated episode that looks at the lead character’s growth throughout the series along with his flaws and uses Saturday Morning Cartoons perfectly to embody them.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
Collider
How Does 'Werewolf By Night' Connect to the MCU?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At first glance, the new Marvel Halloween Special Werewolf by Night seems to have little to no connections to the MCU as a whole. Of course, Kevin Feige has gone back to his usual press quote about how important this will be to the future of the MCU, but he says that about almost every new project that comes out. Michael Giacchino, making his directorial debut with this special after spending years composing music for Marvel and other major franchises, has said that he has ideas of how it connects to the larger universe. But ultimately, as it stands in this special, the connections don’t really matter, at least not yet. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Giacchino would elaborate that they thought of this special operating like an episode of The Twilight Zone. This meaning that the whole special is just standalone and should function without any knowledge of previous entries in a franchise.
Collider
All 'The Midnight Club' Stories, Ranked, from Boring to Bone-Chilling
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club. Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminal patients of Brightcliffe, a hospice dedicated to young adults. The series follows the group as they come to terms with their unfair situation and learn how to embrace death as a way to enjoy the little life that’s left on them. One of the main tools these young people use for dealing with the hardships of life is horror stories, tales they share in the library when the clock rings at midnight. That’s where the series name comes from, as the members of the Midnight Club take turns to scare their friends and share horror stories closely related to their personal experiences with death and sickness.
Collider
11 Buzziest Movies Screening at the Chicago International Film Festival
Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York may officially kick off awards season, but the Chicago International Film Festival (which runs from October 12th through the 23rd) has the perk of curating the finest selections from late August’s/early September’s bevy of world premieres. This year’s lineup features at least four likely Oscar nominees and a surprise horror hit exported from TIFF.
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Introduces Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Geordi's Daughters
We've known for quite some time that actor and cosplayer Mica Burton would be playing the daughter of her father's (LeVar Burton) character in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, but today we learned that she's not the only La Forge daughter appearing in the series. In the new trailer released at New York Comic Con, we see Cruel Summer's Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut at the helm of the USS Titan as Ensign Sidney La Forge. During the panel, it was revealed that Mica Burton would be playing her younger sister Ensign Alandra La Forge.
Collider
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
Collider
'The Estate' Trailer Shows Anna Faris & Toni Collette's Family Crossing Every Line
Family, you can't live with them, you can't sit around and wait for them to die so that you might have a chance at inheriting their fortune. A new trailer has just been released for The Estate, a new comedy that takes a dark look at the intense battle for a dying aunt's estate. The new film is set to release just in time for Thanksgiving, coming to theaters on November 4, 2022.
