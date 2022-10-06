Read full article on original website
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11
A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
City of Cedar Park looking to receive community feedback on mobility master plan
On Oct. 19, the city of Cedar Park will host a meeting to receive community feedback on the mobility master plan. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park will host a public meeting to receive input from the community regarding the mobility master plan on Oct. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., in a come-and-go format.
New sandwich shop in Bee Cave set to open in mid-October facing hiring issues
Capriotti’s, a nationwide sandwich chain, is seeking to open in Bee Cave in October amid staffing issues. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a made-to-order sandwich eatery tentatively opening at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, in mid-October. The opening has been delayed several times...
Nationwide cookie chain now open in Bee Cave
Crumbl Cookies opened in early September at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste.120, Bee Cave. It is the sixth location in the Greater Austin area. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Crumbl Cookies, a cookie shop with over 264 locations in 36 states, opened a shop in Bee Cave at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 120, in early September.
10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space
The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
