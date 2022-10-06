Read full article on original website
WNDU
Republicans double down on SJC clerk investigation resolution, Democrats have their own concerns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County are calling for further investigation into Democratic Clerk Rita Glenn, who’s accused of violating election laws. St. Joseph County Commissioners passed a resolution this week 2-1 for a third party to investigate, despite a state police investigation already being underway. Derek Dieter voted against it.
WTHR
HOWEY: Many Hoosier Republicans refusing to debate
INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, Republican General Assembly leaders declined to pass legislation that would have created an independent redistricting commission. In 2021, they drew congressional and legislative maps that burnished the lop-sided GOP advantage that has them controlling 71 of the 100 House seats and 39 of the 50 Senate districts.
The GOP brand is burning down
Indiana GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer has a real problem on his hands. Wait a minute, that’s not accurate. Hupfer’s hands are full of them. Really? How much trouble could the Republican chairman have in a state like Indiana? His party controls all of state government. Being in charge doesn’t sound like any trouble at all. […] The post The GOP brand is burning down appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
newsfromthestates.com
Is Indiana welcoming to immigrants?
As Gov. Eric Holcomb makes trips abroad to attract economic development, advocates at home criticize Indiana for not doing enough to be welcoming to immigrants. (Photo from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Twitter) As Gov. Eric Holcomb participates on another international economic development trip this year, advocates at home wonder whether Indiana...
Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana food banks welcome federal SNAP benefit boost, but say it’s not enough
The maximum amount of money people can get from the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, increased 12.5 percent starting this month. The adjustment would mean that a family of four getting maximum benefits from SNAP now get $939 a week instead of $835. “Every...
indianapublicradio.org
Sierra Club report says some Indiana utilities lag behind in clean energy transition
The Sierra Club has released its latest report ranking electric utilities based on their climate commitments. The rankings are based on utilities’ plans to retire coal plants, build enough renewable energy, and avoid adding new natural gas plants by 2030. Of the five major Indiana utilities, only NIPSCO received...
WANE-TV
Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state
(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
bcdemocrat.com
History and technology create success: Wagler Dairy prioritizes cows’ health and the environment
Wagler Dairy and Nutrient Management Partners were recently honored at the Indiana State Fair as featured farmers, a program sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. “It’s about stewardship and the fact that every job on the farm includes details and a purpose,” Sarah Wagler said. Founded in 1950 by Henry...
WLFI.com
INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
wbiw.com
No regular mail delivery and all post offices closed on Monday
INDIANA – In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October 10, 2022, post offices throughout the Indiana District will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices will...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
