Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he ‘let the anger out’
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An arrest report says the man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, said they were laughing at him and he “let the anger out.” The report released Friday also says Yoni Barrios told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him and also said he hoped police would shoot him. Barrios was arrested after a short chase on Thursday and prosecutors say he’ll be charged with two counts or murder and six of attempted murder. He appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bail. Police say Barrios told them he attacked a group of showgirls he thought were laughing at his clothes and then stabbed other victims. A showgirl and a Las Vegas man died.
DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Friday he intends to file two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon against Yoni Barrios. The 32-year-old suspect had his initial court appearance. He wore a dark blue jumpsuit and orange hand restraints. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He will be arraigned next week.
CIS Nevada’s Annual Gala: Spirit Of Vegas
According to their website, Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS) is the fifth-largest state office of the nation’s leading evidence-based dropout prevention organization that believes every child has potential – regardless of race, zip code or socioeconomic background – but may lack equal opportunity to succeed. CIS places caring, well-trained, full-time employees in high poverty schools to build trusting relationships with students and families, assess their needs and remove the barriers they face to learn and graduate.
United Way’s Day Of Caring
United Way of Southern Nevada brings people, organizations and resources together to help our community respond and recover. Together with their donors, volunteers and partners, they fight for Southern Nevada and provide help for those who need it most. Their mission is to unite our community to improve people’s lives. Donations made to United Way of Southern Nevada help local families stay in their homes, put food on the table and keep the lights on so parents can go back to work and children can get the education they deserve.
