LAS VEGAS (AP) — An arrest report says the man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, said they were laughing at him and he “let the anger out.” The report released Friday also says Yoni Barrios told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him and also said he hoped police would shoot him. Barrios was arrested after a short chase on Thursday and prosecutors say he’ll be charged with two counts or murder and six of attempted murder. He appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bail. Police say Barrios told them he attacked a group of showgirls he thought were laughing at his clothes and then stabbed other victims. A showgirl and a Las Vegas man died.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO