ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Barf-alo Bills? Josh Allen Tells Von Miller ‘Weirdest’ Tradition

By Geoff Maglioccheti
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eILWM_0iOvl0By00

The Buffalo Bills may have found their lasting franchise quarterback through a tradition discovered in the pros.

The Buffalo Bills' modern fortunes may have shifted not on the turf of Highmark Stadium, but rather in the bathroom in the visitors' locker room at Ford Field.

It's perhaps an unsung, if not particularly unsanitary, chapter of the exhilarating ride that has been quarterback Josh Allen's professional caree r. Allen has transformed himself into not only Buffalo's franchise face but as one of the league's top quarterbacks.

A simple session of blowing chunks might have triggered the transformation.

Appearing on defensive teammate Von Miller's "VonCast," Allen explained that he often endures a "gaggy" sensation in the final hours and minutes before kickoff. He'd ignore the problem during his rookie season of 2018, carrying on his usual routine from the University of Wyoming, opting to dry heave throughout the games instead. While Allen had a somewhat productive rookie season, there was perhaps nothing to suggest he was ready to take the NFL by storm.

Going into his sophomore campaign, Allen explained, he opted to experiment during the preseason: when the Bills battled the Detroit Lions in a summer exhibition, Allen excused himself to the men's room and let loose. When he was able to get through the contest heave-free, he knew he had to make it a tradition.

"I was just like, you know what, I'm just going try it. I threw up," Allen said in the meaningful pregame. "In that game, I didn't have any of those symptoms, like it was just like the weirdest thing. So I was like, I'm just going to have to start doing this from now on."

Being "a little stitious" rather than superstitious ... channeling his in Michael Scott from the American adaptation of "The Office" ... Allen has kept the tradition alive and the Bills have embarked upon a new period of prosperity: their active three-year postseason streak is their longest since six consecutive appearances between 1988 and 1993 and Allen has established himself as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in recent memory. Allen said some teammates have joined him in the relative puke party seeking similar good fortunes.

The quarterback has no scientific explanation for why it works. All he knows is that it works, as the Bills are 37-16 since the 2019 regular season kicked off.

"I don't know, it's just, it's something that I do," Allen said. "I tried to convince myself that it's ... something primal  ... hungry warriors gonna fight harder. It's my body telling me (to) get this up, so you can go out there and fight harder."

The tradition will likely continue on Sunday when the Bills battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at home (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
atozsports.com

Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
atozsports.com

Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The University Of Wyoming#The Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen's Bills Handshake Routines

Josh Allen broke down all of his different handshakes with his Bills teammates during his live interview with Von Miller in the B/R app. Watch the full interview now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1732s.
NFL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
2K+
Followers
887
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy