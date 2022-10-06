ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Bailey Zappe set to make first NFL start

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWv3N_0iOveleD00
Oct 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is set to make his first NFL start for the New England Patriots in Week 5 with incumbent Mac Jones still limping from his high-ankle sprain, Pro Football Network reported Thursday.

Jones returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as limited. He reportedly is moving better and making the case that he'll be well enough to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, he's not considered close to being ready to return, per PFN.

A more realistic timeline for Jones is Week 6, per the report.

Primary backup Brian Hoyer is not expected to clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday, leaving the QB duties to Zappe.

Zappe replaced Hoyer last week in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and played 74 percent of the snaps. He finished 10 of 15 for 99 yards and a touchdown pass.

Zappe is taking first-team snaps in practice this week and getting input from Jones.

"He's been very helpful," Zappe told reporters. "Same for me, I've been doing everything I can to try and help him out with everything going on. We're just trying to be the best for the team."

The Patriots on Wednesday signed QB Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad. Gilbert, 31, made one start with Washington last season and completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions in a 27-17 Week 15 loss at Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
The Exponent

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus. Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Britain Giants Packers Football

Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants. With Green Bay playing its first game across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aaron Rodgers and Co. turned in a performance the host-team fans know all too well.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Exponent

NFL/NFLPA making changes to concussion protocol

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agree that the Miami Dolphins followed the concussion protocol with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last month. However, following a joint investigation of what occurred after Tagovailoa's original head injury in a Sept. 25 games against the Buffalo Bills, the league and union also agree that the protocol must be amended.
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy