Meredith, NH

Dana C. Morin, 68

NEW HAMPTON — Dana Carl Morin, 68, died on September 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Laconia, May 11, 1954, the son of Joseph and Gertrude (Ballou) Morin. Dana was a lifelong New Hampton resident, attended New Hampton Community School and graduated...
Claudette M. Cormier

CENTER SANDWICH — On Monday, February 28, 2022, Claudette “CC” M. Cormier, born in Waltham, Massachusetts, and long-time resident of Center Sandwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was the beloved daughter of the late Phillias LeBlanc and the late Lena LeBlanc; cherished bride of the...
Chip Bruce

MEREDITH — Chip Bruce with RE/MAX Bayside has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representa…
Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington

LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
Yum Yum Shop to host Young Performers Open Mic

WOLFEBORO — The Yum Yum Shop, in collaboration with NH Music Collective, is launching a Young Performers Open Mic. This free, family-friendly event will be held on Sundays, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to students throughout the Lakes Region.
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner

Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
Meredith 'Meet the Candidates Night' Oct. 26

MEREDITH — Join Meredith Public Library to meet candidates running for office in the Nov. 8 election. This event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Meredith library function room. All residents of Meredith are welcome. This is not a library-sponsored event. Contact John Fessenden at jfessenden@metrocast.net or 603-387-4546...
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history

It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Two people were arrested.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
