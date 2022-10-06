Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Dana C. Morin, 68
NEW HAMPTON — Dana Carl Morin, 68, died on September 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Laconia, May 11, 1954, the son of Joseph and Gertrude (Ballou) Morin. Dana was a lifelong New Hampton resident, attended New Hampton Community School and graduated...
laconiadailysun.com
Claudette M. Cormier
CENTER SANDWICH — On Monday, February 28, 2022, Claudette “CC” M. Cormier, born in Waltham, Massachusetts, and long-time resident of Center Sandwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was the beloved daughter of the late Phillias LeBlanc and the late Lena LeBlanc; cherished bride of the...
laconiadailysun.com
Chip Bruce
MEREDITH — Chip Bruce with RE/MAX Bayside has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representa…
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington
LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
laconiadailysun.com
Yum Yum Shop to host Young Performers Open Mic
WOLFEBORO — The Yum Yum Shop, in collaboration with NH Music Collective, is launching a Young Performers Open Mic. This free, family-friendly event will be held on Sundays, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to students throughout the Lakes Region.
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
laconiadailysun.com
Dorothy Duffy: What if Daily Sun cartoonist actually inspires politically motivated violence?
Regarding The Laconia Daily Sun page 14, Oct. 6, ironically the same edition as this front page headline: “Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in Belknap County jail.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner
Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith 'Meet the Candidates Night' Oct. 26
MEREDITH — Join Meredith Public Library to meet candidates running for office in the Nov. 8 election. This event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Meredith library function room. All residents of Meredith are welcome. This is not a library-sponsored event. Contact John Fessenden at jfessenden@metrocast.net or 603-387-4546...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
WMUR.com
Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Boy recognized after saving girl from near-drowning at New Hampton campground
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton officials celebrated a 12-year-old boy after he saved an 8-year-old girl from almost drowning in September at a New Hampton campground pool. Dennis Dantas was at the Adventure Ground Camping Resort pool Sept. 3 when he said he noticed a young girl underwater.
nhbr.com
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Two people were arrested.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
See Our Girl, Country Artist April Cushman, in Plaistow, New Hampshire, This Weekend
We love us some April Cushman! She is a friend of the station (a FOS as I like to call them), and has graced us with her talents for many WOKQ events over the years. She has opened for various music festivals, Kickin' Country Cruises, and even Kip Moore a few months back at 3S Arts Space.
laconiadailysun.com
Rick Notkin: Perhaps too many assumptions are being made regarding vandalism
I shouldn’t have to critique the Oct. 4 story on the vigil in Laconia, but there are too many falsehoods.
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Comments / 0