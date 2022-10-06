Read full article on original website
Stukenholtz: Mickey Joseph Is Leading a Big Red Revival
Comeback victory reveals new Nebraska capable of winning under his leadership
College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News
Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday
A college football offensive coordinator was reportedly fired on Sunday afternoon. Rutgers reportedly fired its offensive coordinator following Friday night's loss to Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty low among other Big Ten teams in offensive categories. "Sources: Rutgers has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers ranks No. 108 in...
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball Produces a Convincing Win over #24 Michigan
Michigan has five great attackers but the Nebraska block and floor defense frustrated and slowed those attackers. Jess Mruzik normally leads the Wolverines but tonight she was held to 10 kills on 40 attempts with nine errors. Nebraska’s job was to slow those attackers down and they indeed did that....
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan
#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) #4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter. #5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH...
Rutgers says game vs. Nebraska is sold out
Rutgers sold all tickets available to the general public for Friday night’s pivotal Big Ten home game against Nebraska at SHI Stadium, the athletics department announced Friday morning. Student tickets are still available for the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
This Rutgers loss to Nebraska in one word: Inexcusable | Politi’s 5 observations
Look, with the way this Rutgers offense was playing on Friday night, a one-point deficit might as well have been one million points. Nebraska was up, 14-13, and facing a third-and-11 with four minutes left. The Scarlet Knights needed more than the football. They needed an intervention. Still, they had...
Kearney Hub
Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game
Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
kmaland.com
Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
nebraskanewsservice.net
LPD says increased presence is making a difference in unsafe drinking at Husker games
Unlawful activity decreased during recent Husker football home games, and Lincoln police think increased enforcement might have had something to do with it. LPD deployed more officers to combat unsafe drinking behaviors — and they announced it before the Huskers opening the 2022 home game against North Dakota on Sept. 3. The increased detail of officers is an attempt to help prevent binge drinking, underage drinking and drunk driving.
4 anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge
There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved. Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts.
klkntv.com
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
KETV.com
Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season, according to the Lincoln Public Schools' Athletic and Activities Department. Lincoln Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman games during the 2022-23 season. “We have learned valuable...
