Lincoln, NE

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
A college football offensive coordinator was reportedly fired on Sunday afternoon. Rutgers reportedly fired its offensive coordinator following Friday night's loss to Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty low among other Big Ten teams in offensive categories. "Sources: Rutgers has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers ranks No. 108 in...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Produces a Convincing Win over #24 Michigan

Michigan has five great attackers but the Nebraska block and floor defense frustrated and slowed those attackers. Jess Mruzik normally leads the Wolverines but tonight she was held to 10 kills on 40 attempts with nine errors. Nebraska’s job was to slow those attackers down and they indeed did that....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan

#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2) #4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter. #5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NJ.com

Rutgers says game vs. Nebraska is sold out

Rutgers sold all tickets available to the general public for Friday night’s pivotal Big Ten home game against Nebraska at SHI Stadium, the athletics department announced Friday morning. Student tickets are still available for the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Kearney Hub

Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game

Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska

Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

LPD says increased presence is making a difference in unsafe drinking at Husker games

Unlawful activity decreased during recent Husker football home games, and Lincoln police think increased enforcement might have had something to do with it. LPD deployed more officers to combat unsafe drinking behaviors — and they announced it before the Huskers opening the 2022 home game against North Dakota on Sept. 3. The increased detail of officers is an attempt to help prevent binge drinking, underage drinking and drunk driving.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

4 anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge

There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved. Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Flying classroom lands in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

