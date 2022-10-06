ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

House Jan. 6 select committee schedules next hearing for Oct. 13

By Melissa Quinn
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnjzT_0iOvdlgQ00

Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol will hold its next public hearing Oct. 13, the committee announced Thursday, less than a month before voters head to the polls for the November midterm elections.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and comes after the House panel postponed a Sept. 28 hearing as Hurricane Ian was barreling down on Florida's southwest coast. One of the committee's members, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, is a Democrat whose Florida district includes part of Orlando.

Last week, the committee met with Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, behind closed doors. The panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters after her more than four-hour-long interview that she answered "some questions," and said her answers will be included in the next hearing if she provided investigators with "something of merit."

A source familiar with her appearance before the committee told CBS News afterward that Thomas had delivered an opening statement, in which she said that she has "never" spoken to her husband about pending cases before the Supreme Court, calling it an "iron clad rule in our home."

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S Capitol, Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) take part in a hearing on Monday, June 13, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

She also told the committee that her husband is "uninterested in politics," and said in her statement, "I generally do not discuss with him my day-to-day work in politics, the topics I am working on, who I am calling, emailing, texting or meeting."

The committee asked Thomas to appear voluntarily after learning sh e corresponded with John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who helped craft the legal strategy to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally reject state electoral votes following the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas also sent emails to at least two Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers days after the election, pushing them to name an alternate slate of presidential electors to support President Donald Trump. Thomas also corresponded via text message with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days following the election, urging him to overturn the results. Ginni Thomas denied her husband knew of her texts with Meadows.

The delayed Sept. 28 hearing was supposed to be the committee's ninth and final one and give its members the chance to reveal new information they learned over the summer. The panel planned to draft an interim report in mid-October, Thompson said last month , and finalize its report before the end of the year.

The committee held a series of eight public hearings early this summer, across which it laid out what investigators said was a multi-pronged campaign from Trump and his allies to thwart the presidential transfer of power and keep Trump in office.

The hearings featured previously unseen footage from Jan. 6, as well as clips from video interviews from Trump's closest advisers in the White House and outside allies, and in-person testimony from top Justice Department officials, state elections officials and former White House aides.

The postponed hearing was expected to feature clips from an upcoming documentary, shot over a three-year period, featuring Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser and ally to Trump, a source familiar with the committee's plans told CBS News last month. The source said the filmmaker gave the committee 14 clips from the documentary, called "A Storm Foretold," which is expected to be released this year.

Stone told CBS News in a statement that he challenged the "accuracy and the authenticity of these videos and believe they have been manipulated and selectively edited." He also called it "categorically false" that he "knew in advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal activity" on Jan. 6.

"The excerpts you provided below prove nothing, certainly they do not prove I had anything to do with the events of Jan. 6. That being said, it clearly shows I advocated for lawful congressional and judicial options," he said.

Caroline Linton, Jeff Pegues and Nikole Killion contributed to this report

Comments / 5

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Outrage erupts at LA Council meeting over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — even the toddler of councilmember who wasn’t present — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts. President Joe Biden joined the deluge of criticism, saying through White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that former City Council President Nury Martinez, who is taking a leave of absence, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, all Democrats, should resign. “The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all step down,” Jean-Pierre said. The uproar was triggered by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries. Those involved in the meeting were all Latinos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lootpress

Joe Manchin predicts Democrats will control the Senate after the midterm elections

Prediction time: Joe Manchin’s crystal ball says Democrats keep the Senate in November —and even pick up a seat. It’s just might not be the one most Democrats think. As the West Virginia Democrat left the Capitol Thursday for recess, he said he foresees a 51-49 Democratic majority next year. And though he held outsized leverage in the 50-50 Senate, he does not want to again: “I just hope it’s not 50-50, that’s all.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Denver

Where to watch Secretary of State and Governors' debates

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) is in a close race with Pam Anderson (R).The two face off tonight at 6 p.m. at the University of Denver.CBS News Colorado is hosting this debate, along with the Colorado Sun.We're also hosting the highly anticipated governors' debate this Thursday. CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, along with Colorado Sun Political Reporter Jesse Paul will question incumbent Governor Jared Polis and Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl in a live debate.Topics of debate will include inflation, crime and abortion.Join us at 6 p.m. for "Voters Decide" on streaming at CBSColorado.com and live on air. CBS News Colorado is the only local TV station that will be hosting Tuesday's debate.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Kari Lake attacks Democrat as ‘cowardice candidate’ for skipping Arizona debate

Kari Lake - the Trump-backed election denier - has attacked her Democratic opponent as a “cowardice canidate” for deciding not to take part in a debate.The 53-year-old Republican who is involved in a race to be Arizona governor that is currently too close to call, again called on Democrat Katie Hobbs to take part in the debate. Ms Hobbs, 52, has to this point declined to do so, arguing that Ms Lake spent much of the Republican primary debate spouting conspirarcy theories, and repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.When it was put to her that Ms...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against Kevin Priola, a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat, ruling the effort should be conducted after Priola is sworn in in January to represent a new district created by redistricting.The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats' prospects of retaining a majority in the state Senate, where they hold a 21-14 advantage, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The party holds a larger majority in the House as well as all top statewide offices, including the governorship.Recall leaders vowed Tuesday to appeal the ruling, which would likely force them to discard...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Politics Congress#House#Democrat#Cbs News#The Supreme Court#The Select Committee
CBS Philly

Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Alleged Colorado spy sought job at NSA to give secrets to Russia

A new document filed in federal court lays out the government's case that a man arrested in Colorado for attempting to share state secrets with Russia purposely sought out a job at the National Security Agency with the intent of accessing high-level secret information and selling them to the Russian government. In the government's "Memorandum to Support Detention," lawyers representing the United States government claim that Jareh Dalke began working for the NSA on June 6th with a Top Secret/SCI clearance. That level of clearance grants access to classified information held only in certain places to ensure they are not released. His...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
75K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy