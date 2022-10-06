ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Gary Munson
2d ago

How exactly does this do anything for Brittney ? Not that I’m a fan of hers… but does whoever posted this know that Biden has no control over Russian drug laws or enforcement… so why even tie her name to this ?

Belinda Bielicki
1d ago

Why are we even talking about this??? She broke laws in another country… she was tried and convicted… she knew what she was doing was illegal. She needs to serve her time and we need to move on to something that matters. The fact that the President is obviously not mentally fit to serve should be what we focus on.

Crystal Dawn Barr
1d ago

Brittney is a full grown adult, she should have used common sense and checked the country laws before traveling. The fact that she wanted to have our national anthem not played at sporting events anymore and that she was pro-socialism gives me no pitty for her. I come from a strong military family that goes back hundreds of years if not further. I know many will disagree with me, but she isn't a teenager, she knew she packed it. Let her stay and carry out whatever comes as a result of her actions. If it would be someone that was not a celebrity of any sort, nobody would even care. She was, I say was because hopefully she doesn't think this way anymore, all for socialism so let her fully experience what happens in a socialism country when laws are broken.

