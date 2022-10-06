Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In CaliforniaAbdul GhaniMoss Landing, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
gilroylife.com
Local Government: Residents share opinions about recall request
Armendariz told the city council she will not resign, says recall proponents should withdraw petition. About 20 residents shared their thoughts with Gilroy city councilmembers before a controversial vote on requesting the resignation of fellow member Rebeca Armendariz if a recall campaign qualifies for an expensive special election. Mayor Marie...
KSBW.com
'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The post Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui tortilla chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper chips sold in an individual package, and...
kion546.com
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
svvoice.com
Grand Jury Accuses Santa Clara City Council of “Unsportsmanlike Conduct”
The Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury has called out some members of the Santa Clara City Council, saying, “…the actions and inaction of certain council members are not consistent with the duties owed to the constituents they were elected to serve, causing severe dysfunction in City governance.”
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town
Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
Stop watering your cactus! Why succulents matter and how to stop killing them
Martin Quigley, director of UC Santa Cruz's Arboretum & Botanic Garden, is back with more tips on climate-friendly planting. This time, he tackles succulents, everyone's favorite office and garden plant, and outlines why they are excellent choices for our Mediterranean climate. And he takes us backstage at the Arb to show us how he "makes" plant babies. You can do it, too.
‘One Chip Challenge’ sent Dublin students home with ‘adverse reactions’
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple students at a Dublin middle school were sent home after participating in the “One Chip Challenge” from TikTok, according to a statement from Dublin Unified School District. On Friday, Sept. 30, several students at the unnamed DUSD middle school were sent home “due to adverse reactions related to this product,” […]
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Ivéta goes upscale with new downtown restaurant and Smitten Kitchen comes to Santa Cruz
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to Eaters Digest, your weekly dose of...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event
SHOUTING MATCHES AT a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates — Santa Clara...
rwcpulse.com
Bicyclist attacked in race-fueled hit-and-run in downtown Palo Alto
An assault on Sept. 29 in Palo Alto is being investigated by police as a hate crime after a man on a bicycle was allegedly spat on, called a racial epithet and struck with a pickup truck, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday. Palo Alto Police...
