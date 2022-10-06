ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

cityonahillpress.com

Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?

Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Guest View: Absurd decision threatens fairgrounds’ future

The Santa Cruz County Fair was facing bankruptcy when Dave Kegebein entered his position to save our county fairgrounds. The state had pulled back funding and thus threatened the existence of the fair. Many county fairgrounds have shut down in California due to poor management. It is the hard work...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled

The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
SAN JOSE, CA
Local
California Government
Gilroy, CA
Government
City
Gilroy, CA
gilroylife.com

Local Government: Residents share opinions about recall request

Armendariz told the city council she will not resign, says recall proponents should withdraw petition. About 20 residents shared their thoughts with Gilroy city councilmembers before a controversial vote on requesting the resignation of fellow member Rebeca Armendariz if a recall campaign qualifies for an expensive special election. Mayor Marie...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill

SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
SEASIDE, CA
kion546.com

Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
GREENFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town

Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Stop watering your cactus! Why succulents matter and how to stop killing them

Martin Quigley, director of UC Santa Cruz's Arboretum & Botanic Garden, is back with more tips on climate-friendly planting. This time, he tackles succulents, everyone's favorite office and garden plant, and outlines why they are excellent choices for our Mediterranean climate. And he takes us backstage at the Arb to show us how he "makes" plant babies. You can do it, too.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023

Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

