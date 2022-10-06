Read full article on original website
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In CaliforniaAbdul GhaniMoss Landing, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
'A whirlwind': KGO hosts reflect on the Bay Area radio station's closure
The Bay Area has lost its "community square."
Morgan Hill Times
Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill
In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive. The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of...
ediblemontereybay.com
Sneak Peek at Chez Noir, Opening Tonight
October 7, 2022 – The afterglow lingers from a candlelit evening spent sampling the opening menu at Chez Noir in Carmel—the most highly anticipated fine-dining restaurant on the Monterey Peninsula this year. The restaurant is a passion project for husband-and-wife team Jonny and Monique Black, who live upstairs...
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
climaterwc.com
Art, wine and other delights coming to downtown San Carlos this weekend
The San Carlos Art & Wine Faire will return to downtown San Carlos this weekend, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street. The 30th incarnation of the faire will feature 150 artists, beer and wine, food selections and entertainment spanning three stages. A Family Fun Zone will get the party started for the littles from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with singalongs, magic, puppets and more.
Legendary KGO 810 radio says goodbye to SF Bay Area after 80 years
"On Monday, 810AM begins a new era."
Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications
A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an "inevitable" commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it's all a reminder about how slippery the future is.
Take a 360-degree Fleet Week flight with KPIX's Lt. Jessica Burch
CBS News Bay Area's very own pilot and meteorologist Jessica Burch is getting into the spirit of The Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience.Here's just a taste -- keep an eye on our website and social channels for the links to fly with Jessica and virtually experience her aviation thrill ride.
Is longtime Bay Area radio station KGO shifting to sports gambling format?
After the initial shock of KGO abruptly canceling all of its regular programming, speculation soared.
7x7.com
20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)
Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
What Happened to KGO 810 Radio? They Just Made a Huge Announcement
After 80 memorable years on the radio, the legendary KGO 810 show is officially coming to an end. Listeners in the San Francisco Bay Area have grown accustomed to hearing announcements from KGO 810 on a daily basis. Article continues below advertisement. On Oct. 6, 2022, they made it known...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
piedmontexedra.com
Fleet Week opens, with a schedule to dazzle Bay Area crowds
Anchors aweigh! Fleet Week is upon us, with the annual showcase of military ships and planes to parade around the Bay Area’s seas and skies. On Friday the Blue Angels Survey Air Show Rehearsal, featuring practice runs for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, will be from noon to 4 p.m. as the squad prepares for this weekend’s air show over the Bay Area.
cityonahillpress.com
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?
Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
SFist
We Now Know Why the Chronicle Doesn't Think The French Laundry Is Worth the Splurge Anymore
Three years in, Soleil Ho drops a review of The French Laundry, and now the details emerge about why the Chronicle's restaurant critic left Thomas Keller's famed restaurant off a recent list of best splurge restaurants. It can't be said that Soleil Ho is not a reliable critic, and unlike...
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town
Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
