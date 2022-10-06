ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Malcolm Brogdon bringing some serious playmaking to Celtics

By Matt Geagan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3HTa_0iOvcKwI00

BOSTON -- It's early. Really, really early. But through two games that don't count, Malcolm Brogdon looks like the perfect fit for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were desperate for both production and playmaking off the bench, and Brad Stevens has found the ideal player to fill both of those needs. Brogdon's ability to make things happen has been at the forefront of his game through two exhibition games.

After dishing out nine assists in Sunday's blowout win over Charlotte in Boston's preseason opener, Brogdon followed it up Wednesday night by dishing out nine more assists in 23 minutes of the C's overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The crafty reserve guard gets it done in a number of ways. He gets to the rim with ease and has the vision to find anyone open on the wing. Sam Hauser had the hot hand Wednesday night, and a lot of it had to do with Brogdon finding the sharpshooter when he was open. Brogdon assisted on four of Hauser's five triples Wednesday night, including one at the end of the first quarter:

That kind of vision is huge for a team that is suddenly chock-fill of three-point threats. And if Brogdon and Hauser -- two former UVA guys -- can bring that kind of connection to Boston's second unit, the Celtics will still be a dangerous team when Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown take a seat on the bench.

First-year head coach Joe Mazzulla even entrusted the offense to Brogdon for a few minutes when Tatum and Brown were BOTH on the bench to start the second quarter. Boston's lead went from seven points to 12 before Tatum checked back in, thanks to Brogdon's creativity. After sinking a pair of freebies to start the quarter, Brogdon found Grant Williams underneath for an easy deuce and then hunted down Hauser for another three, putting his fingerprints all over Boston's 7-0 run to start the frame.

And then there were his unselfish finds like this one, when Brogdon dished it to Tatum on the fast break for an entertaining two points:

He could have had two easy points -- which would have made his 1-for-6 shooting line look slightly better -- but he's a giver. And he's willing to give to anyone that is open.

It seems like it doesn't matter who Brogdon plays with; the Celtics are going to have a lot of bounce and a lot of energy on offense whenever he's on the floor. He is the anti-Schroder, getting the Boston offense flowing and in motion as soon as he touches the ball.

Brogdon should fit perfectly as the super bench producer that Stevens tabbed him as when picking him (and his big price tag) up from the Pacers in July. He's brought energy and creativity off the bench, and that was in two preseason games. Imagine the scoring flurries that Brogdon will help create when the games start to count, not to mention the havoc that he and Marcus Smart could wreak on opponents out of the backcourt.

Yes, it's early. Very early. And it would be fair to point out that at one point in the early goings of 2020, the Celtics were excited about the premature returns from one Jeff Teague.

But Brogdon is a completely different beast. He can score. He can dish. And he can get everyone running on offense.

That's exactly what the Celtics needed when they fell two wins short of a title last season. Now they have it all in Brogdon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut

The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA, Celtics media react to Boston's 112-103 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets (10/7)

The Boston Celtics came out flat in their third preseason game of the 2022-23 NBA season, quickly falling into a hole that would grow into a 16-point deficit at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. Much of that can be ascribed to the nature of preseason games being both low-stakes adventures and an ideal petri dish for funky lineups, both of which played into Boston’s early struggles.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
MassLive.com

Lakers vs. Warriors: Live stream, channel, how to watch NBA preseason

The Warriors and Lakers will both continue preseason play as they meet for a Sunday matchup ahead of the regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in the preseason, with losses to Minnesota, Phoenix and Sacramento. The Warriors are 2-0 in the preseason, both wins against the Wizards, with both games being played in Japan as part of the league’s Japan games. Golden State is also dealing with the Draymond Green controversy after he struck Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #12 Paul George

Pressure is something that Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard/small forward Paul George is no stranger off. George is among the most-watched superstars in the NBA for many reasons. Despite having several seasons of superstar-caliber success, performances, awards, and All-Star selections, George is also one of the most disrespected players in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations

It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Toronto#Uva
CBS Boston

Pat Patriot logo at midfield for Gillette throwback game

BOSTON -- The jerseys and the helmets won't be the only things with a retro look on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.The Patriots are going all out for the reintroduction of their Pat Patriot jersey, changing the look of the field for Sunday's game against the Lions.The midfield logo -- normally the current "Flying Elvis" logo -- has been changed to a massive Pat Patriot. The end zone font has also been changed to reflect the retro look. Signage surrounding the field and elsewhere around the stadium has also been changed to reflect the retro look.The Patriots are wearing their red jerseys and white helmets for the first time since 2012. The NFL instituted a new rule after that season which prevented teams from changing their helmets midseason. With that rule coming off the books for this season, the Patriots are capitalizing on a throwback look that has resonated with fans young and old.
BOSTON, MA
The Providence Journal

Here's what the Red Sox should do this winter

A quick look at the numbers from the 2022 season reveals just how much work awaits the Red Sox in the next few months. Go beyond the last-place finish in the American League East — that was ugly enough. Boston was deficient at nearly every position in its lineup. Its two real areas of strength — shortstop and third base — come with significant contract questions.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy