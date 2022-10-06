Read full article on original website
3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically
A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am. Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel The post 3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Two women die in traffic collision in Rialto
Two women died in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto on Oct. 6, according to the Rialto Police Department. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Rialto P.D.’s Communications Center received reports of the collision in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue. Officers arrived on scene at 3:02 a.m. and discovered two vehicles blocking the roadway, with both drivers suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and administered life-saving measures to both drivers.
Coachella man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle with toddler in backseat
A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his vehicle into a light post and a fence early Sunday morning. Authorities say the man’s 2-year-old son was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital. The crash happened around […]
Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs
A pedestrian is recovering from injuries, after being struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs Thursday. According to Capt. Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian just after 1:00 pm. When on scene they found a pedestrian with a possible broken The post Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs man arrested after forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man arrested after forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
A traffic collision between a small school bus and vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street
Medical Engine No. 9 from the Mentone Fire Department responded to a traffic collision between a small school bus and another vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street, Yucaipa, at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Crews treated and transported both drivers by ambulance for minor injuries. Two students...
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
(CNS) – A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year- old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
californiafamilytravel.com
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night. Police said the person was found dead in an alley north of the ABC Recovery Center, which is located on Palm Street. Police were called just before midnight. Details on the death and the person remain limited. Ben Guitron of The post Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Prepare to say goodbye to extreme heat in Palms Spring
This is the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Palm Springs and other low desert cities. Daytime temperatures are starting fall below 100. If you’re ready for it to cool down in the low desert, you’ll be glad to know we’re in the middle of a streak of 90-degree days thanks to a cold system pushing across the west.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Highway Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who died at Desert Regional Medical Center after being ejected from his vehicle in Landers. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Landers resident was driving northbound in a 2006 Nissan Frontier on State Route 247, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
