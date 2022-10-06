Read full article on original website
Related
adirondackalmanack.com
John Brown Lives! receives $26,500 from Parks and Trails New York to expand strategic planning initiatives
On October 6, Senator Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) joined several state and regional representatives and John Brown Lives! Executive Director Martha Swan at a press conference and check presentation on the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in Lake Placid. John Brown Lives!, which runs programs year-round dedicated to preserving and advancing the legacy and mission of the famed abolitionist, received a $26,500 check from Parks and Trails New York to advance its strategic planning initiatives.
adirondackalmanack.com
Land trusts are for the birds
The Adirondack Park has long been a popular destination for bird-watching. Rugged yet accessible wildlands offer visitors and residents the chance to observe species that are not commonly found elsewhere in New York State. From the highest peaks to the boreal lowlands and down to the shores of Lake Champlain,...
adirondackalmanack.com
Latest News Headlines
Here’s a look at news from around the Adirondacks this week:. Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor with the Burlington Free Press, Ithaca Journal and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. She worked as a communications specialist for the Adirondack North Country Association and is currently digital editor for Adirondack Explorer, overseeing both the Explorer's website and its community forum the Adirondack Almanack. She enjoys hiking, camping and other outdoors activities, and spending time with her husband, their twin daughters, and rescue animals -- two dogs and two cats.
adirondackalmanack.com
Sustainable Poke-O-Moonshine trail nears completion
Chesterfield, NY — Following a month of work by ADK’s (Adirondack Mountain Club’s) professional trail crew, a sustainably-designed reroute of Poke-O-Moonshine’s Ranger Trail is one step closer to completion. A complete overhaul of one of two approaches to the summit, the project has taken eight years to date and involved several trail building organizations. ADK has worked there for seven of those years.
Comments / 0