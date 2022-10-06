Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate
Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
cherokeephoenix.org
Will Rogers birthday celebration set for Nov. 2-5
CLAREMORE – The Will Rogers Memorial Museum and the Claremore community will celebrate Will Rogers’ 143rd birthday with four days of events Nov. 2-5. Since 1938 when the Will Rogers Memorial Museum opened in Claremore, people from near and far have gathered to celebrate the “Cherokee Kid’s” birthday, which was Nov. 4, 1879.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Phoenix calls for 2023 homecoming T-shirt concepts
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix is calling for Cherokee artists to submit design concepts for the news organization’s 2023 shirt. The Cherokee Phoenix is accepting complete or nearly complete drafts from Cherokee artists until midnight CST on Jan. 1, 2023. Artists can email detailed concepts to tyler-thomas@cherokee.org. For...
cherokeephoenix.org
$10,000 Costume Party returns to Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 29
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is preparing for the 2022 Halloween Party in its Sequoyah Conference Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring the return of its iconic costume contest offering $10,000 in cash prizes for the creepiest and most daring of costumes.
cherokeephoenix.org
Up-and-comer Megan Moroney to play free show at Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Influenced by legendary songwriters in classic country, southern rock and Americana, Megan Moroney is bringing her distinctive voice to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs on 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21. The show is free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Saint Francis Health System employees honored with key to city
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum honored more than 10,000 employees of the Saint Francis Health System with a key to city Saturday night, according to Saint Francis. The key was not just for two years of non-stop COVID work, but also honored them for not closing their doors after the mass shooting that happened last June. Once out of lockdown, the hospital still received patients while also treating and attempting to save their own coworkers and patients also caught up in the violence.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation accepting 2022 Angel Project applications
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is accepting applications online and in person at scheduled drive-thru locations through Nov. 4. In 2021, nearly 3,000 children were provided gift cards during the holiday season. This year the Angel Project will provide gifts for Cherokee children through ages 16 who...
Verdigris community supports teacher after car wreck
9th grade teacher Angie Timmons says after a bad wreck hospitalized her last year, her community supported her family as she recovered.
News On 6
Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair
What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
pryorinfopub.com
Surreptitiously obtained video targets TPS' Rogers Middle School teacher on HB 1775
A national conservative organization has released a video of a Tulsa Public Schools teacher describing himself as an anarchist and expressing frustration with a state law meant to limit instruction on race and gender. In a taped conversation with an unidentified man published by Project Veritas on Monday, Rogers Middle...
oruoracle.com
ORU security responds to off-campus call for ‘help’
Instead of attending classes on the first day of their sophomore year at Oral Roberts University, roommates Madeleine Matsson and Madeleine Royael quarantined themselves off-campus with Covid-19. Matsson left the house only to pick up curbside groceries. “I get home and see this creepy guy with a hat and sunglasses...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
tulsatoday.com
Time to change TPS
I have received numerous calls from constituents and the media regarding tragic events at McClain High School, which resulted in the killing of a TPS student. I intended to make this statement at the next board meeting, but since other board members and I are silenced when we try to speak, I feel it is my obligation as an elected board member to make a public statement.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device
A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers
The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa restaurant celebrates employee’s sobriety with special mocktail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is raising their glass while purposefully leaving out a key ingredient—alcohol. NOLA’s on Cherry Street has something new added to the menu that’s very special to them. Non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails, are taking off. Anyone who chooses to abstain...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two threats force Memorial Middle School on lockdown
TULSA, Okla. — Memorial Middle School was placed on a lockdown Thursday afternoon following two separate issues. According to a statement from Principal Tim Maxeiner, there was a report of a potential threat on social media this morning. A parent also made a threat against the school. Campus police...
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
cherokeephoenix.org
The Spinners come ‘Round the Block and Back Again’ for Feb. 3 show at Hard Rock Tulsa
TULSA – Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are bringing iconic R&B to Hard Rock Live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. With a towering legacy spanning more than six decades, The Spinners have maintained their universal appeal are now celebrating their first all-new original album in nearly 40 years. The aptly-titled, Round the Block and Back Again album showcases the group at their soulful, multi-octave best, melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics.
