kentuckytoday.com
COVID-19 positive trends continue; only 8 counties in red
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data complied by the U.S. Centers...
kentuckytoday.com
Texas pastor prays with inmate at execution
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (BP) – Dana Moore prayed – his left hand holding a Bible and his right over John Henry Ramirez’s heart – as the death row inmate took his final breaths Oct. 5, the wish Ramirez had expressed following his turn to Christianity years earlier.
