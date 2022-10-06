FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.

