vineyardgazette.com
Creative Living Ceremony Brings the Band Back Together
The instruments came marching into the Grange Hall Thursday night: a ukulele, a rusted bugle, two guitars and a clarinet to name just a few. These were the arsenal of TCD, the 1970’s acoustic outfit reunited on stage in West Tisbury to honor Island musician, producer, chef and friend, Charlie Esposito.
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
vineyardgazette.com
Lagoon Pond Neighbors Oppose Marina Expansion
In a wide-ranging meeting Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission listened to public comment and continued hearings on a slate of proposed projects, including the Safe Harbor Marinas expansion plan, an old house demolition, Navigator Homes and the Stillpoint educational nonprofit. The meeting began with more than half a dozen...
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Here’s Why Acushnet’s Parting Ways Gas Station Flipped to Shell
One of Acushnet's most recognizable landmarks went through some significant changes this week. Parting Ways gas station has been a fixture in the Acushnet community for decades. It had that old timey feel. The bell would ring when you pulled into the station to alert the attendant that someone was there. It was one of the last remaining fairly affordable full service stations on the SouthCoast.
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Here’s Why SouthCoast Freight Trains Have Become Faster
A caring warning from New Bedford Public Schools this week, as they used their social media platforms to get the word out about the dangers of walking on railroad tracks here on the SouthCoast. Dangerous Speeds. The upgrades that have been happening in and around New Bedford as preparation for...
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown
If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
capecod.com
Car, motorcycle collide on Route 3 in Bourne
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne just before noon Saturday. The crash happened on Route 53 northbound about a half mile from the Sagamore Bridge. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
New Bedford Car Dealer Offers Tips for Spotting a Flood-Damaged Vehicle
If ever there was a buyer beware situation for those searching for a vehicle, it's now. After a major storm like Hurricane Ian, vehicles that were flooded will be showing up for sale on car lots everywhere. "Shame on those dealers! We'd never buy a car that's been in a...
UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Sued Over Denial of West Chop House Demolition
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission was hit with another lawsuit this week, this time from the owners of a historic West Chop house who had sought unsuccessfully for permission to demolish and rebuild it. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Dukes County Superior Court, Brian T. and Susannah...
Firefighters knock down two-alarm blaze in Duxbury
Fire crews had to work quickly and efficiently to knock down a two-alarm fire in Duxbury on Saturday night before it spread to a neighboring house. Although the abandoned building in which the fire began was reduced to cinders, the responding firefighters were able to work quickly enough they were able to knock down the threatening blaze on Gurnet Road.
capecod.com
One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened early Friday evening eastbound between exits 82 and 84 (Routes 124 & 137). The driver was able to self-extricate after the car crashed into the woods. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
fallriverreporter.com
Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese
FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
fallriverreporter.com
Man transported by medflight after serious injuries from early morning crash
A man has been seriously injured in a crash that resulted in the victim having to be medflighted early this morning. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, the single vehicle crash occurred just south of Crooked Lane just before 1:00 a.m. today. A pickup truck left the road and struck a tree. An alert Main Street resident heard a loud crash and called police about what sounded like an accident. An officer searched the area and discovered the vehicle off the road.
vineyardgazette.com
Jury Finds For Dr. Pieter Pil in Medical Malpractice Trial
A Dukes County Superior Court jury deliberated just two hours Friday before clearing well-known Island surgeon Dr. Pieter Pil of medical malpractice. The verdict came in a case brought by Oak Bluffs businessman Choying Rangdol, alleging that Dr. Pil was negligent in treating Mr. Rangdol's post-operative bleeding following an appendectomy eight years ago.
