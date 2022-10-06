SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Every trooper in the Utah Highway Patrol now has an autism sensory packet in their patrol car. “We are so grateful to the Utah Autism Council for their donation of sensory kits for every vehicle of the Utah Highway Patrol,” the UHP said in a press release on its Facebook page. “Resources like this in addition to our training and refresher courses on de-escalation when encountering a person with autism are things that will continue to help us at keeping Utah safe.”

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO