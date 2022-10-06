Read full article on original website
Panel explores legalizing psychotherapeutics in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday a panel of doctors, therapists and researchers met to discuss how psychotherapeutics could help in addressing mental health in Utah. “My hope is that we can get these patients off of pharmaceuticals that are just continuing the cycle and that we can actually treat these diseases at their […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah adults have highest mental illness rate in country
SALT LAKE CITY — In light of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Nice Rx released a study concerning the state of mental health in the U.S. Utah topped the list for the number of adults experiencing some kind of mental illness. According to the study, 26.86% of...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
Utah man searching for authors of message in a bottle
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man is searching for the authors of a message in a bottle he found in the Caribbean and he needs your help. “I feel like it gives me a window into other people’s lives that i would never have any other way,” message in a bottle hunter Clint […]
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
upr.org
A study says skyrocketing housing costs put the squeeze on Utah renters
The average cost of keeping a roof over your head in Utah's metro areas is a lot more than it used to be - if you're renting. A recent University of Utah study found that rental prices in the state's major cities increased faster in the past two years than they did over the entire prior decade. Dejan Eskic, a research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said rising home prices have pushed many Utahns into the rental market.
kslnewsradio.com
Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution
SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
Gephardt Daily
Donation puts autism sensory packets in all Utah Highway Patrol vehicles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Every trooper in the Utah Highway Patrol now has an autism sensory packet in their patrol car. “We are so grateful to the Utah Autism Council for their donation of sensory kits for every vehicle of the Utah Highway Patrol,” the UHP said in a press release on its Facebook page. “Resources like this in addition to our training and refresher courses on de-escalation when encountering a person with autism are things that will continue to help us at keeping Utah safe.”
utahbusiness.com
$66 million in mortgage assistance available for Utahns
Salt Lake City — Eligible Utah homeowners can now apply for mortgage assistance online at homeownersassistance.utah.gov. The state has $66 million in federal pandemic relief funds available to help homeowners who are unable to pay their mortgage due to financial hardships associated with the Covid pandemic. The first application...
LIST: Utah's Top 10 consumer complaints revealed
When it comes to complaints, Utah consumers had a lot of them last year and there's a department that keeps track of each and every one of them.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Horse that ran away with herd of wild mustangs 8 years ago reunited with owner
FIELDING, Utah — Eight years ago, a Utah man thought he had lost his horse forever in Utah’s West Desert until he got a call last week from authorities. Shane Adams told KUTV that the Bureau of Land Management found his horse “Mongo” while rounding up mustangs in Tooele County, west of Salt Lake City. The BLM said it noticed that one horse acted differently and found an identifying brand. The brand matched the one Adams had reported eight years earlier.
upr.org
Animal rights activists found not guilty after rescuing pigs from Utah farm
Two animal rights activists accused of taking two piglets from a Utah farm and recording the conditions inside have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision. Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, the activists in question, reportedly broke into a factory farm near Milford, Utah several years ago. There, they took two piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, a farm owned by Smithfield Foods. Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization named “Direct Action Everywhere.”
ksl.com
Why is the Great Salt Lake drying up? What saline lakes can tell us
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is a time capsule. It can tell us where the Earth has been, and where it is going. Like its "sister" lakes in the sprawling Great Basin that cover 200,000 square miles, Utah's Great Salt Lake appears to be on a collision course with nature plagued by diversions, drought and climate change.
purewow.com
13 Charming Small Towns in Utah
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
kpcw.org
Hunting season checkpoints catch firearms, liquor violations
A recent checkpoint conducted by Utah’s DWR in Wasatch County drew a lot of attention from the hunting community. It occurred the first weekend of October, which was the start of Muzzle Loader season. That’s a primitive weapon used to hunt. Many in the hunting community were not...
Yes, the mosquitoes in Utah are worse this year
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
KSLTV
Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah
WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
