Nantucket, MA

WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
therealdeal.com

Waterfront Nantucket home sells for $33M

A mystery buyer dropped $33 million on a Nantucket compound in one of the most expensive home sales in the New England island’s history. Jeanne Hicks of Lee Real Estate represented the sellers, Leigh Failing and her husband Bruce Failing Jr., a managing partner of investment firm Alerion Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

New course for Sunday’s half-marathon

(Oct. 7, 2022) There’s plenty to do on Nantucket in the fall for the active and athletic set, including the annual Nantucket Half Marathon, organized by the island’s triathlon club, and set for Sunday. The new 13.1-mile course is one of the most scenic on the East Coast....
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston

BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Aquarium Release Day Saturday

(Oct. 7, 2022) Each summer, Maria Mitchell Association aquarium director Jack Dubinsky and his team of interns and volunteers explore the shores of Nantucket and collect an assortment of marine life to feature at the MMA’s Washington Street aquarium. The small aquarium is dedicated to educating the public on...
NANTUCKET, MA
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon

BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers

More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
BOSTON, MA

