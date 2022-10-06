Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
therealdeal.com
Waterfront Nantucket home sells for $33M
A mystery buyer dropped $33 million on a Nantucket compound in one of the most expensive home sales in the New England island’s history. Jeanne Hicks of Lee Real Estate represented the sellers, Leigh Failing and her husband Bruce Failing Jr., a managing partner of investment firm Alerion Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
New course for Sunday’s half-marathon
(Oct. 7, 2022) There’s plenty to do on Nantucket in the fall for the active and athletic set, including the annual Nantucket Half Marathon, organized by the island’s triathlon club, and set for Sunday. The new 13.1-mile course is one of the most scenic on the East Coast....
2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston
BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating.
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
nbcboston.com
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Aquarium Release Day Saturday
(Oct. 7, 2022) Each summer, Maria Mitchell Association aquarium director Jack Dubinsky and his team of interns and volunteers explore the shores of Nantucket and collect an assortment of marine life to feature at the MMA’s Washington Street aquarium. The small aquarium is dedicated to educating the public on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon
BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
New Bedford Car Dealer Offers Tips for Spotting a Flood-Damaged Vehicle
If ever there was a buyer beware situation for those searching for a vehicle, it's now. After a major storm like Hurricane Ian, vehicles that were flooded will be showing up for sale on car lots everywhere. "Shame on those dealers! We'd never buy a car that's been in a...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers
More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
Comments / 0