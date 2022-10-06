Read full article on original website
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
Teddy Santis and New Balance Present Second "MADE in the USA" Collection
Following the success of the first collection, New Balance is releasing a second “MADE in the USA” series with Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as creative director. The upcoming series draws from outdoor influences to craft cozy wardrobe staples and footwear incorporating seasonal colors of “Rich Oak” and “Midnight Green.”
Tyler Mitchell’s First London Exhibition has Opened at Gagosian
The new pieces explore a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging”. Considering he’s yet to even reach his 30s, Tyler Mitchell has gathered quite an impressive list of institutions and galleries to have shown at, and titles he’s shot for. Now, the artist is presenting a body of new works with London’s Gagosian Davies Street location, titled “Chrysalis”. Inside the exhibition, a series of photographs and videos are on show, each exploring a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging.”
adidas Forum '84 Low Gets Fitted With Tar Heel-Friendly Colors
Things are getting rocky between and its partnership with Ye, and while the brand attempts to get everything sorted out on that front it’s drawing our attention to its ever-growing adidas Originals footwear line. One of the label’s most prolific silhouettes right now is the Forum ‘84 Low, and it has just been unveiled in a new “Cloud White/Clear Sky” colorway.
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
On’s New Lumos Collection Lights a Path for Technical Sportswear
Emerging from the Swiss Alps, On has built a name and reputation for transforming conventional sportswear approaches into innovative and disruptive designs and wearable advances. The new collection highlights nighttime running and centers on “hyper-reflective” prints being placed onto On’s running staples. Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, On’s new...
Billionaire Boys Club's Second Fall Delivery Stars Ella Knight
Following the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s first Fall 2022 drop that highlighted car culture and the speedy antics that it exudes, the label’s second seasonal delivery hits shelves today. Presenting an immersive campaign, BBC’s European division taps on London-based Jazz artist Ella Knight. The drop sees a...
Arsenal and adidas’ "Honor Oak" Takes North London to the Carribbean
Arsenal F.C. is a club that is at one with its community and history. And while there are other teams around Europe’s top leagues that work with their local fans — take Chelsea’s recent link-up with Soho Yacht Club for example — Arsenal is consistently representing its Black fans that make up a huge percentage of the club’s following. Recently, The Gunners connected with Aston Mack, the founder of the Orlando Freedom Fighters for the club’s third kit, and it also released a Jamaica-inspired pre-match jersey that is a celebration of Caribbean culture and the diversity within London. Now,
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
Sandro Captures a Lowkey ’70s Vibe for SS23
One thing that Sandro has consistently done as a brand, is making great suits – for both daytime and nighttime wearability. In conjunction with suiting, the French fashion label has also been keen on crafting a range of luxe basics, and for Spring/Summer 2023 it has captured a lowkey 1970’s vibe by mixing in sleek tailoring and cool knits for next season.
Martine Rose Steals Your Nan's Bedding For Her FW22 Quilted Double-Frill Scarf
Martine Rose‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Somewhere Between Work and Sleep,” delivers just what it says on the tin. With a range that bridged the gap between not wanting to get up for your shift and then in fact turning it out in style, everything from faux fur pimp coats and car coats clashed with daring pink suits, relaxed tailored pants, and shirts that subverted the norm. But leaning more towards the longing of sleep were items like the quilted double-frill scarf, and now the piece has arrived in its “Green Floral” colorway.
GUESS Originals Brings Back Its LOT 5 Skate Park for 2022
In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the GUESS Originals brand have brought back its annual LOT 5 Skate Park event for 2022. Opening its campus for special guest skaters including Dashawn Jordan, Nico Hiraga and Kevin Scott, event attendees were able to explore the event which featured an all-over pink color scheme throughout the park. The park included a highlighted Thrasher-tagged skate wall and a “Carpenter Shop” that allowed customization of GUESS carpenter jeans.
Carhartt WIP and Quartersnacks Partner on NYC-Inspired Capsule
Skate platform Quartersnacks has partnered with Carhartt WIP on a New York-inspired collection celebrating the ‘mom and pop’ shops that keep the city moving. From local bodegas to pizzerias, the collection carries an illustrative set of graphics on staple utilitarian garments. Highlights include the OG Arctic Coat and Shirt Jacket which feature a timeless Black Watch Tartan that is both warm for the colder months ahead, all the while carrying ample space to skate in.
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
LOEWE's Latest Meme-Worthy Creation Will Have You Accompanied By Birds and Cats
LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson is known for his whimsical approach to design, often showcasing his talents through meme-worthy garments. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection presented in March saw the designer dive into a technical practice, exploring the modern digital age through material manipulation and humorous prints. From rhinestone-encrusted reflective face T-shirts to sinkhole-engulfed car coats, Anderson’s latest creation has arrived in the form of a floor-length knit dress blasted with comical graphics that are sure to induce some giggles.
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
Make FILES' New East London Showroom Your Next Vintage Designer Hotspot
London is home to some of the best vintage designer stores. From Aro Archive to Dukes Cupboard, there’s a shop for everyone and all tastes in the U.K. capital, and now FILES LONDON is joining the mix with its new appointment-only store. Situated near London Fields in East London,...
OAMC Links With WTAPS for Military-Inspired Peacemaker Jacket
Collaboration has long been a penchant of Luke Meier’s OAMC. From Gimme 5 to its most recent exploration with the Musèe du Louvre, the Canadian imprint sees each partnership as a way to construct new dialogues with fellow labels, while using the transformative power of fashion to explore the far throes of culture that orbit the industry.
MIDNIGHT RAVE and Miguel's S1C Come Together for "Rave Hotel" Collection
Stepping back into his MIDNIGHT STUDIOS spin-off MIDNIGHT RAVE, Shane Gonzales has come together with long-time friend, Miguel, for a special collection. Dubbed “Rave Hotel,” the collaboration with the artist’s S1C imprint, a lifestyle and solutions brand, will be launched at HBX‘s newly opened New York City location. Miguel’s S1C serves to inspire progressive creativity through lifestyle offerings, art, and experiences in the physical and digital worlds.
