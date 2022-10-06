ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Suffolk protester's arrest viewed more than 11 million times

A climate change activist whose arrest has been viewed more than 11 million times said she was taking action for her six-year-old son. Lora Johnson, 38, who lives in Southwold, Suffolk, was filmed being carried away by police from Waterloo Bridge in London on Sunday. "I was there as a...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Poilievre
Person
Justin Trudeau

Comments / 0

Community Policy