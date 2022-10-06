Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
No, a California law does not allow doctors to perform gender-affirming surgeries without parental consent
Earlier this year, some states made it illegal or very difficult to provide gender-affirming care to children. In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 107 into law on Sept. 29. The law is designed to protect families who flee to California from states that criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
