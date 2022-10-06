Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
Lizzo appears to reference Ye's comments about her weight during Toronto concert: 'No motherf---ing reason'
Pop singer Lizzo referenced Tucker Carlson's interview with Ye (Kanye West) during a concert in Toronto, after the rapper criticized the mainstream media's promotion of obesity.
AdWeek
Marketing Morsels: Truff Never Says 'When,' Hidden Valley Ranch Décor and More
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment, from a creepy Netflix stunt to new products from White Castle and Evil Genius Beer Company.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Jessica Darke From Arcana Academy
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Comments / 0