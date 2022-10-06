ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash

BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy