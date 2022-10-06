Read full article on original website
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the series with WVU as part of their announcement of upcoming home...
How Can the West Virginia Defense Force More Turnovers?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Is it better to be lucky or good? Well, the West Virginia defense hasn’t been good enough and hasn’t been near lucky enough either. What can a struggling defense do to try to help themselves and try to mask their issues? That easy. Create turnovers. But on top of allowing far too many yards and points this season, creating turnovers is something the WVU defense has had issues perfecting.
Week 7 Odds: West Virginia vs Baylor
Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this week's WVU game.
West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 7-Footer JT Rock
West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night. Rock is a 7-foot prospect out of Sioux Falls, S.D playing at Lincoln High School. “Extremely blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University! Thank you to coach Huggins and coach Eilert for this amazing opportunity,” Rock wrote on Twitter.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 11
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night. Rock is a 7-foot prospect out of Sioux Falls, S.D playing at Lincoln High School. West...
Necessary Information for Fans Attending West Virginia-Baylor Game
A night game in Morgantown can be a cool atmosphere, and no matter how many the West Virginia team has each season, each can feel special. But there are some thing WVU fans planning to attend next Thursday night’s battle with Baylor need to know. The game has been...
West Virginia-Texas Tech to Kickoff at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22
The Big 12 Conference announced times and networks for the week of Saturday, Oct. 22. West Virginia and Texas Tech will kickoff at 3 p.m. EST in Lubbock, Texas. The game will either be on FS1 or FS2 depending on the MLB playoff schedule. West Virginia will host Baylor this...
Does Texas’ Dominating Win Over Oklahoma Change Feelings About WVU’s Loss to Longhorns?
Understanding that it doesn’t really matter since the past is done and West Virginia has a lot of work ahead to climb out of a 2-3 (0-2) whole this season, but Texas’ annihilation of Oklahoma does bring up a question for WVU fans. Does seeing the Longhorns beat...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Challenges Facing Baylor, Another Night Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discussed with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, the challenges his team will deal with against Baylor this Thursday night during his weekly press conference on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday
West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
WVU's Keys to the Game vs Baylor
These three things should help lead West Virginia to a victory.
WVU Men’s Soccer Blanks Old Dominion for First Road Win
It took awhile, but West Virginia’s men’s soccer team finally won away from home on Saturday night. The Mountaineers scored twice early before adding two more goals in the second half for the 4-0 victory over Old Dominion. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored two goals, including the game-winner...
Bob Huggins and Trio of Mountaineers Set to Attend Big 12 MBB Media Day
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson will represent the Mountaineers next Wednesday for Big 12 media day. The Hall of Fame coach and the trio of Mountaineers will head to Kansas City to kickoff the 2022-23 season. Huggins is...
Watch: WVU WR Kaden Prather Details Work to Correct Drops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver argues the WVU receiver group is underrated nationally and details how they have been working on drops while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball...
Parkersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Morgantown High School soccer team will have a game with Parkersburg High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
Metro News
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
WBOY
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Traffic on Route 50 was at a standstill for about...
