Morgantown, WV

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the series with WVU as part of their announcement of upcoming home...
How Can the West Virginia Defense Force More Turnovers?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Is it better to be lucky or good? Well, the West Virginia defense hasn’t been good enough and hasn’t been near lucky enough either. What can a struggling defense do to try to help themselves and try to mask their issues? That easy. Create turnovers. But on top of allowing far too many yards and points this season, creating turnovers is something the WVU defense has had issues perfecting.
West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 7-Footer JT Rock

West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night. Rock is a 7-foot prospect out of Sioux Falls, S.D playing at Lincoln High School. “Extremely blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University! Thank you to coach Huggins and coach Eilert for this amazing opportunity,” Rock wrote on Twitter.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 11

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night. Rock is a 7-foot prospect out of Sioux Falls, S.D playing at Lincoln High School. West...
West Virginia-Texas Tech to Kickoff at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22

The Big 12 Conference announced times and networks for the week of Saturday, Oct. 22. West Virginia and Texas Tech will kickoff at 3 p.m. EST in Lubbock, Texas. The game will either be on FS1 or FS2 depending on the MLB playoff schedule. West Virginia will host Baylor this...
2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday

West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
WVU Men’s Soccer Blanks Old Dominion for First Road Win

It took awhile, but West Virginia’s men’s soccer team finally won away from home on Saturday night. The Mountaineers scored twice early before adding two more goals in the second half for the 4-0 victory over Old Dominion. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored two goals, including the game-winner...
Watch: WVU WR Kaden Prather Details Work to Correct Drops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver argues the WVU receiver group is underrated nationally and details how they have been working on drops while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball...
Parkersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center. The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Traffic on Route 50 was at a standstill for about...
