ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A father has been arrested for leaving a gun unsecured around his toddler, who shot himself and died after finding it in south St. Louis on Monday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car with his mother in the parking lot of AutoZone at 3619 S. Kingshighway. Police say the boy found an unsecured gun between the driver’s seat and the center counsel and shot himself just before noon.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO