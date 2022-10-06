ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

No. 10 Cameron Yoe rolls past Academy 48-13

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoe football team beat Little River Academy 48-13 Friday night at Yoe Field. Kadarius Bradley scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Yoemen didn’t look back. Yoe moves to 4-2 overall (2-0 in district play). The...
A&M Consolidated rolls by Pflugerville Hendrickson 41-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated remains perfect in district play after a 41-0 win against Pflugerville Hendrickson Friday night. Consol and College Station are battling it out for the top spot in the standings. The Cougars won 17-0 against Cedar Park Friday night.
