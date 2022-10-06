Read full article on original website
Related
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs
Not securing the football at the biggest time in the game burned the Bears for the second straight time.
KBTX.com
No. 10 Cameron Yoe rolls past Academy 48-13
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoe football team beat Little River Academy 48-13 Friday night at Yoe Field. Kadarius Bradley scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Yoemen didn’t look back. Yoe moves to 4-2 overall (2-0 in district play). The...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated rolls by Pflugerville Hendrickson 41-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated remains perfect in district play after a 41-0 win against Pflugerville Hendrickson Friday night. Consol and College Station are battling it out for the top spot in the standings. The Cougars won 17-0 against Cedar Park Friday night.
Comments / 0