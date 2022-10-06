Read full article on original website
39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
Lumbee Tribe to hold fish fry, fall festival Saturday
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for its annual fish fry and fall festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cu
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date
The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
abcnews4.com
2022 Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair returns with music, motorcycle stunt show & more
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time ever, the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair will run for two weekends, featuring more entertainment at the fairgrounds, according to a release from the organizers on Thursday. From October 27 - November 6, families can expect rides, food, games, and more. The...
Upcoming events in Richmond County
Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
East Rockingham Fire Department selling barbecue, chicken plates Friday
ROCKINGHAM — Boston butts were on the grill earlier this week to make 3,000 pounds of barbecue for a local fire department fundraiser. The East Rockingham Fire Department will be selling barbecue and chicken plates from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Plates also include slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Traffic, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery at Red Springs meeting
RED SPRINGS —“Every day I see people speeding,” said Mayor Edward Henderson. Speed, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery occup
bladenonline.com
Introducing The Pink Lady
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office presents “The Pink Lady”. This vehicle is decorated in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time we remember those that have recovered, continue to fight or lost their lives to that dreaded word… Cancer. She will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs and will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Fayetteville community host 'Remember My Name' vigil to honor those lost to domestic violence
Members of the Fayetteville community paid tribute Thursday to lives lost to domestic violence in Festival Park at the annual "Remember My Name" Vigil.
Bladen Journal
Sleeping as the storm rages
As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida. I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
wpde.com
2022 Shrine Bowl Roster released headlined by QB LaNorris Sellers, additional local talent
WPDE SPORTS — Four local players will represent the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in thE 2022 Shrine Bowl as the top players in SC and NC clash before the Christmas Holiday. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an All-Star football game between high school seniors from NC and SC that started in 1937 to promote awareness and support for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
wccbcharlotte.com
No Bull! Stanly County Residents React To ‘Aggressive’ 700 Pound Rodeo Bull On The Loose
NORWOOD, N.C. — A 700 pound bull is out there, somewhere on the loose in Stanly County. The Norwood police chief says they brought in a few cowboys from out of town to try and track him down. The bull has been missing since Wednesday morning. Norwood Police took to social media to inform the public the animal escaped from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.
sandhillssentinel.com
Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
The Robesonian
Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff
Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
