Maxton, NC

WBTW News13

39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date

The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Upcoming events in Richmond County

Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Introducing The Pink Lady

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office presents “The Pink Lady”. This vehicle is decorated in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time we remember those that have recovered, continue to fight or lost their lives to that dreaded word… Cancer. She will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs and will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Bladen Journal

Sleeping as the storm rages

As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida. I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2022 Shrine Bowl Roster released headlined by QB LaNorris Sellers, additional local talent

WPDE SPORTS — Four local players will represent the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in thE 2022 Shrine Bowl as the top players in SC and NC clash before the Christmas Holiday. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an All-Star football game between high school seniors from NC and SC that started in 1937 to promote awareness and support for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure

BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No Bull! Stanly County Residents React To ‘Aggressive’ 700 Pound Rodeo Bull On The Loose

NORWOOD, N.C. — A 700 pound bull is out there, somewhere on the loose in Stanly County. The Norwood police chief says they brought in a few cowboys from out of town to try and track him down. The bull has been missing since Wednesday morning. Norwood Police took to social media to inform the public the animal escaped from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Robesonian

Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff

Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

