Colorado State

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
In a digital-heavy world, Vail Resorts is proving that they, too, can keep up with the times. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the mountain resort company officially shared its intentions to make the shift away from offering skiers standard physical lift tickets and to instead, provide skiers with digital tickets using a technology system that will be easily accessible via a smartphone.
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

