These Colorado Beers Dominated In the Great American Beer Competition
Colorado has some of the best beer in America which is why multiple breweries in the state were awarded during the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. According to a press release from the Great American Beer Festival, which is the nation's largest professional beer competition, 300 medals were awarded to 268 breweries in America.
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
Biden to Make Colorado Camp 1st National Monument Since Presidency
It appears that a site in Colorado will soon become recognized as a national monument. According to a report from the Colorado Sun, President Biden will visit Colorado to designate his first national monument since his presidency. The Site of New National Monument in Colorado. Camp Hale located near Leadville,...
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Colorado’s Vail Resorts Ski Passes Are Going Digital
In a digital-heavy world, Vail Resorts is proving that they, too, can keep up with the times. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the mountain resort company officially shared its intentions to make the shift away from offering skiers standard physical lift tickets and to instead, provide skiers with digital tickets using a technology system that will be easily accessible via a smartphone.
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
Colorado Bear Nibbles Hunter’s Shoe While It’s On His Foot
I have a hard time sitting still even when I'm just in a studio hosting a radio show, I can't imagine the level of stillness needed during this crazy encounter to avoid losing a few toes or worse. A hunter in Colorado recently had a run it with a bear...
Road Trip: Indiana Jones’ Childhood Home Is a Colorado Hidden Gem
There have been three Indiana Jones movies - four if you count the fourth one that true fans don't ever count - and a new one filming as we speak set to be released in June of 2023. That makes five - or, um, four for the true fans. In...
What’s New At Colorado’s Loveland Ski Area? New Lodge, Lifts And More
Big things are happening ahead of the 2022-2023 ski season at Loveland Ski Area. According to Loveland Ski Area's COO, Rob Goodell, the ski area is currently finishing up work on a new ski lodge as well as a new chair lift. “Getting things buttoned up and ready,” Goodell told...
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
Behold the Bighorns of Colorado’s Waterton Canyon
Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
Prepare to Be Scared: This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Movie
Are you a fan of things that go bump in the night? If so you'll probably love Colorado's favorite Halloween movie. The lifestyle platform, Wishlisted has gathered tons of data from every corner of the internet to compose a list of the best Halloween movies in America by state. What...
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
