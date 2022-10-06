Read full article on original website
Saturday evening headlines
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to sports, WJBF NewsChannel 6 will not air at 6 p.m. Here are the latest headlines. We will return after the game tonight.
Kelsey and Olivia continue making the Fall Harvest Apple Muffins
(Augusta, GA): Kelsey from Bottom Line Bakery continues showing us how to make the fall harvest apple muffins! Plus, she discusses some new additions coming to the business.
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 8 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 8. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights. correction: Final score: Strom Thurmond 6 Saluda 3.
Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
Crash at I-20, 520 interchange blocks one lane
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is slow Thursday morning after a crash at the I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway interchange. According to Richmond County Dispatch the call came in at 5:19 a.m. Witness say there is only lane open heading eastbound and traffic backed up. There are reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries are unknown […]
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 9-15
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 9-15. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 817 River Bluff Road – $950,000. North Augusta 29841.
Have you seen this runaway Burke County teen?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. On Wednesday, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara, 17, ran away from her home on the 1000 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Ga. She is described as five feet three inches tall...
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
Down by the Bay teaches the community about the Carolina Bay
The Aiken Land Conservancy and the City of Aiken hosted the first Down by the Bay event at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Sunday. The free event not only featured artwork by local artists, but also had educational exhibits provided by the Silver Bluff Audubon Center, live animals from the Savannah River Site Ecology Lab and artwork from third grade East Aiken Elementary students.
One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened on Saturday, October 8, just before 2:30 AM, when a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was lifted off the ground and hit a utility pole.
Previously-missing endangered adult located safe
Investigators need your help in locating a missing endangered adult.
Inaugural 10th Street Bazaar kicks off in Downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Inaugural 10th Street Bazaar kicked off Saturday in Downtown Augusta! The free event was open to the public of all ages. The event featured music, food, local artists and vendors. The Bee’s Knees organized it with the help of other businesses including Tacocat, Pineapple Ink Tavern, Pho-Rhamen’l and Manny’s Sports Off Broad.
Missing endangered Richmond County woman located, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were seeking a missing endangered woman. On Friday, Lara Bordeaux Schmidt, 67, was located safe, officials say.
Atomic City Festival brings family fun to New Ellenton
Family, fun and music was the atmosphere Saturday afternoon at the Atomic City Festival in New Ellenton. For 50 years, New Ellenton has been having the Atomic City festival on Main Street in New Ellenton, but this year the festival was special because it also celebrated the years since the town of New Ellenton was founded in 1952.
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
68th Annual Halloween Regatta
Tomorrow at Clarks Hill Lake, sailors from all around the country will be racing over 150 sailboats to compete in the 68th Annual Halloween Regatta. The Augusta Sail club and sailors will be competing in four to ten races over two days.
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 8
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eighth week of FFN 2022.
24th Annual Swap Soiree
The park offers beautiful wetlands, amazing wildlife and more! Alicia Marie Sweat, executive director of Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, said, “We have three departments out at Phinizy. First, is our research. We do water quality sampling for the CSRA. Second, we have our education department where we host field trips all year around. Then we have the park itself, where we host different programs and events all year. " The 24th Annual Swamp Soiree will be at Phinizy this year for the first time ever. They will be able to present the park and raise money for their fundraiser.
Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses will host the first 10th Street Bazaar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new Fifth Street pedestrian bridge will be open. It’s proving to be a popular place to take in the view downtown. “This is kind of like a...
