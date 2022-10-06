The park offers beautiful wetlands, amazing wildlife and more! Alicia Marie Sweat, executive director of Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, said, “We have three departments out at Phinizy. First, is our research. We do water quality sampling for the CSRA. Second, we have our education department where we host field trips all year around. Then we have the park itself, where we host different programs and events all year. " The 24th Annual Swamp Soiree will be at Phinizy this year for the first time ever. They will be able to present the park and raise money for their fundraiser.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO