Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
Decatur brings back Sunday bus service after 60-year hiatus
DECATUR — Here’s something you haven’t seen for the best part of 60 years: a Decatur city bus running on Sunday. But they were out in force on Sunday, Oct. 9, and are going to be a regular sight for the next year. Sunday marked the launch of a one-year Decatur Public Transit pilot program costing several hundred thousand dollars to see how much demand there is for public transportation on Sundays.
Watch now: Firefighters train on house slated for demolition
DECATUR — It's not every day that South Wheatland Fire Department gets handed a home in good repair to use in training. But a house on Dipper Lane, bequeathed to Macon County Conservation District, continues to serve the department for several training sessions prior to its planned demolition. “The...
Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report
DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County
Schedule an in-person private tour of this amazing turnkey home located in Mt. Zion. This home has just over 7000 interior sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3.5 car side entry garage, and very well landscaped tree-lined 2.28 acres offering many outdoor possibilities. 4002 total square feet of living area on the main floor and the upper level plus an additional 3002 sq ft basement that's partially framed and plumbed for a full bath. Detailed brickwork surrounding the arched windows and quoined corners create a timeless exterior with 2x6 exterior wall construction Two-story great room has a large fireplace, massive window wall, and balcony overlook The kitchen has an island, built-in dual ovens, a large pantry, menu desk, and opens to breakfast and family rooms Primary main floor bedroom with bay window, two walk-in closets, and a huge beautiful ensuite with his and her vanity Too many amenities to list contact you're realtor or agent to see this custom home today!
Thomas V. Broadhacker
Sept. 8, 1949 - Sept. 23, 2022. DECATUR — Thomas V. Broadhacker, 73, passed away on September 23, 2022. He was born September 8, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Odis and Hazel (Lewis) Broadhacker. He married Barbara Greene on October 19, 1996 in Decatur and she preceded him in death.
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Watch now: Grace the Shark becomes Charleston area landmark
CHARLESTON — Early October is when many local homeowners start decorating their lawns with various scary creatures in preparation for Halloween. Rural Charleston resident Pat Goodwin has a head start on that. The retired Charleston fire chief's lawn along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of town is home to Grace the Shark, a 16-foot tall great white that leaps jaws open from a meadow.
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
Macon County Sheriff's Office reinforces fact it doesn't endorse candidates
DECATUR — Days after a political advertisement featuring a former sheriff began airing, the Macon County Sheriff's Office made clear Friday that it does not endorse candidates for political office. "Deputies and retired employees are entitled to endorse or support political candidates in any manner they chose as long...
Pawnee rides to cruise-control win over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 72-12
Pawnee showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 72-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 24, Pawnee faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran took on Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op on September 24 at Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Shelbyville takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Shelbyville, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14 at Shelbyville High on October 7 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op after the...
Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0
Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
Judith Arlene Curry
Jan. 13, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2022. DECATUR — Judith Arlene Curry, 77, of Decatur, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Aspen Creek, Sullivan. Services to celebrate Judi's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Interment will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, the Macon County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Decatur.
Collinsville engulfs Mt. Zion in point barrage 34-7
Collinsville showed it had the juice to douse Mt. Zion in a points barrage during a 34-7 win during this Illinois football game. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter. The Kahoks' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Braves at halftime. Collinsville steamrolled to a...
