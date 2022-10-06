Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Hallmark Movies Are Coming to Spanish-Speaking Audiences
Hallmark’s popular, feel-good movies are coming to Spanish-speaking audiences thanks to a collaboration between Hallmark Media and Canela Media’s Spanish-language AVOD service, Canela.TV. “Similar to our parent company Hallmark Cards, home of the Spanish-language lifestyle and greeting card line Vida, our storytelling revolves around those elements that reflect...
AdWeek
Home / Work Podcast: Starting a Family on Your Own With Twitter's Melissa Barnes
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. In the latest episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Melissa Barnes, Twitter’s vp of...
AdWeek
To Dine For Podcast: Kris Moon, President and COO of the James Beard Foundation
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Kris Moon, President and COO...
AdWeek
Bumble Recreates Ted Lasso's Bantr Dating App
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. One of the key plot elements of Season 2 of AppleTV+’s Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso involves characters using Bantr, a dating app where users must connect over chat without seeing any pictures. Bumble is bringing that app to the real world with a Bantr Live experience launching at 7 p.m. local time Oct. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Voice Renewed, Adds Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper as New Coaches
The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs. NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.) Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums,...
AdWeek
Tubi’s Fast Channel Now Features More Than 200 Sports, Entertainment and News Offerings
Tubi is officially expanding its FAST channel offering to include more than 200 live channels featuring live sports, entertainment, local and national news. In the past month, newly added channels include Lionsgate, FilmRise, and Cinedigm along with Scripps local news stations. This announcement comes on the heels of its recently announced exclusive FIFA World Cup Linear FAST Channel , which joins other popular channels including Gordon Ramsay, ION, The Masked Singer, VICE, TMZ, Game Show Central, Tubi Originals and more.
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
AdWeek
The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power Season 1 Finale and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Prime Video’s Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix’s Wednesday and Wendell & Wild, and HBO Max’s The Fastest Woman on Earth. Prime Video released the Season 1 finale for The Lord of The Rings:...
RELATED PEOPLE
AdWeek
These Animated BMW Ads Turn a Times Square Billboard Into a 3D Roadway
Billboards using anamorphic 3D technology have revolutionized OOH advertising, allowing for the creation of buzzworthy immersive activations. The 14,000-square-foot 3D billboard above the Edition Hotel on the corner of 47th Street and Seventh Avenue in New York’s Times Square has been used to promote the launch of HBO’s House of the Dragon, rapper 2 Chainz’s latest album and, as of recently, BMW.
Daemon Targaryen Continues To Be The Best Part Of "House Of The Dragon," And Everyone And Their Mom Is Obsessed
Just another week where Daemon Targaryen proved to be the most unhinged (and most loved) character on the show.
AdWeek
NBC News Wins 2022 Murrow Award for Overall Network Excellence
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The prestigious RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala for 2022 took place Monday night, and you can find the award winner list here.
AdWeek
Prime Video’s The Boys Reveal New Characters for Season 4
Firecracker and Sister Sage are joining The Seven. The Boys, the critically acclaimed comic book series on Prime Video, unveiled pictures of two new members of the Vought International superhero team. The casting announcement of Susan Heyward (Sister Sage) and Valorie Curry (Firecracker) was announced earlier this summer. Showrunner Eric Kripke shared on Twitter: ““These new Supes are some of the best & craziest I’ve ever written for The Boys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 3 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 Amid Audience Losses
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Audiences levels for the evening newscasts fell back to Earth during the week of Oct. 3 after what had been a highly-rated week driven by Hurricane Ian coverage.
Comments / 0