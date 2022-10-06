The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs. NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.) Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO