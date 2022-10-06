ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Hallmark Movies Are Coming to Spanish-Speaking Audiences

Hallmark’s popular, feel-good movies are coming to Spanish-speaking audiences thanks to a collaboration between Hallmark Media and Canela Media’s Spanish-language AVOD service, Canela.TV. “Similar to our parent company Hallmark Cards, home of the Spanish-language lifestyle and greeting card line Vida, our storytelling revolves around those elements that reflect...
AdWeek

Bumble Recreates Ted Lasso's Bantr Dating App

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. One of the key plot elements of Season 2 of AppleTV+’s Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso involves characters using Bantr, a dating app where users must connect over chat without seeing any pictures. Bumble is bringing that app to the real world with a Bantr Live experience launching at 7 p.m. local time Oct. 13.
TVLine

The Voice Renewed, Adds Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper as New Coaches

The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs. NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.) Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums,...
AdWeek

Tubi’s Fast Channel Now Features More Than 200 Sports, Entertainment and News Offerings

Tubi is officially expanding its FAST channel offering to include more than 200 live channels featuring live sports, entertainment, local and national news. In the past month, newly added channels include Lionsgate, FilmRise, and Cinedigm along with Scripps local news stations. This announcement comes on the heels of its recently announced exclusive FIFA World Cup Linear FAST Channel , which joins other popular channels including Gordon Ramsay, ION, The Masked Singer, VICE, TMZ, Game Show Central, Tubi Originals and more.
AdWeek

These Animated BMW Ads Turn a Times Square Billboard Into a 3D Roadway

Billboards using anamorphic 3D technology have revolutionized OOH advertising, allowing for the creation of buzzworthy immersive activations. The 14,000-square-foot 3D billboard above the Edition Hotel on the corner of 47th Street and Seventh Avenue in New York’s Times Square has been used to promote the launch of HBO’s House of the Dragon, rapper 2 Chainz’s latest album and, as of recently, BMW.
AdWeek

NBC News Wins 2022 Murrow Award for Overall Network Excellence

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The prestigious RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala for 2022 took place Monday night, and you can find the award winner list here.
AdWeek

Prime Video’s The Boys Reveal New Characters for Season 4

Firecracker and Sister Sage are joining The Seven. The Boys, the critically acclaimed comic book series on Prime Video, unveiled pictures of two new members of the Vought International superhero team. The casting announcement of Susan Heyward (Sister Sage) and Valorie Curry (Firecracker) was announced earlier this summer. Showrunner Eric Kripke shared on Twitter: ““These new Supes are some of the best & craziest I’ve ever written for The Boys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS.”
