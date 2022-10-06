Read full article on original website
Related
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
papercitymag.com
Austin’s 5 Coolest Hotels — Where to Stay If You Want Something Extra Distinctive
Goldie's at Austin Proper Hotel & Residences helps make it one of the coolest hotels in Texas' coolest city. It’s a long-known fact that some things are just a little cooler (and dare we say better) in Austin. When it comes to hotels and standout places to stay, that is arguably even more the case. From a private retreat reconceived by a lauded international designer to a farmhouse brewery turned inn poised on 165 acres in the Texas Hill Country, here are The 5 Coolest Hotels in Austin:
luxury-houses.net
This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate
The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
dailytrib.com
Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space
The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siliconhillsnews.com
EyeVi of Estonia Selects Austin for its U.S. Headquarters
EyeVI Technologies, which is in the geospatial AI-powered digital data production industry in Europe, announced it has opened its U.S. headquarters at Capital Factory. The company’s development hub remains in Estonia. Capital Factory hosted an event on Sept. 23rd to welcome the company with Estonian President Alar Karis, Congressman...
First look: Marble Falls hotel set for massive $5M remodel
The hotel will be ready by spring 2023.
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Austin
Austin has a wide variety of Italian cuisine, including authentic Neapolitan pizza, fresh, springy pasta, and restaurants serving Italian-American red sauce. Austin’s abundance of Italian restaurants might be a little overwhelming, but in the nicest manner possible. Italian cuisine comes in a vast range, which Austin is fortunate to have.
10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Tesla superchargers coming soon to Luling, Georgetown
A couple of towns in Central Texas can look forward to getting a Tesla supercharger in their area.
Eater
Trendy Chicago Convenience Store Chain Foxtrot Is Opening Four Austin Markets
Foxtrot — the Chicago-based trendy curated convenience store chain and delivery service — is expanding into Austin, with four new storefronts planned by early 2023. The Austin stores will carry the usual Foxtrot offerings from independent and national companies, with a bunch of Austin brands. The company has long carried products from Austin-based Kosmic Kombucha and Siete Foods. Now, with this expansion into the city, customers can expect even more locally sourced goods from brands, including Lick Honest Ice Creams, Chop Chop, Bakery Cloud Nine, Pinthouse Brewing, and St. Elmo Brewing Company. Other items will include coffee, seasonal drinks, smoothies, prepared foods, beers, wines, and everyday essentials.
cw39.com
‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
GEORGETOWN, Texas (Nexstar) — Within the next 10 years, experts say major airlines are expecting 75 percent of their pilots to retire. Texas in the top three places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college. Janae Smith just started at the AeroGuard Flight School in Georgetown a few weeks ago.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
Comments / 0