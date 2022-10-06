Schwartz: LIRR now a real option for Islanders fans on Long Island to get to UBS Arena

When the Islanders announced plans to build UBS Arena at Belmont Park, an important component of the project was the Long Island Rail Road constructing a new station in Elmont, a short walk from the Islanders’ new home. Last season, the inaugural one at UBS Arena, there was only eastbound service at the new station, and that really limited the ability for Islanders fans on Long Island to use mass transit.

But this season, starting with Thursday night’s pre-season game against the Devils, there is now service both ways at the Elmont/UBS Arena station – and that is going to give Long Island-based fans another option in getting to games and other events.

“What a great opportunity the fans have now to get to UBS Arena,” said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky at Thursday’s announcement. “To the greatest fans in the National Hockey League, you’re the most loyal in all sports. This two-way train station service is for you.”

It’s no secret that parking presented some challenges for fans last season, and the same could be true this season. The parking garage is now open, but the south lot is no more, as that is where the retail village is being built next to the arena and Belmont Park.

Now there is an opportunity for fans to take the train to the game, and Islanders fans will get a couple of chances to try out the train service for pre-season games before the home opener on October 13.

“We’re commemorating the opening of bi-directional service here at Elmont/UBS Arena,” said LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi. “We said that we would get it done in time for the Islanders season opener and we did. Fans who live east of Belmont now have a one-seat ride to watch the Islanders beat the Panthers.”

The easiest way to take the LIRR to Islanders games at UBS Arena is going to be via the main line. For a 730pm weekday night Islanders home game, there will be plenty of trains leaving Hicksville for the short ride to Elmont.

For example…

*The 529pm train gets to Elmont at 547pm.

*The 635pm train gets to Elmont at 651pm.

*The 647pm train gets to Elmont at 703pm.

After the games, the LIRR will be providing two shuttle trains to Jamaica from the existing Belmont Park station that is right next to the arena. Those trains will take about ten minutes to get to Jamaica where you will have to transfer for an eastbound train.

For fans going back on the mainline towards Hicksville:

*The 1101 train out of Jamaica gets to Hicksville at 1129pm.

*The 1115 train out of Jamaica gets to Hicksville at 1143pm.

For fans who will be hanging out at UBS Arena for a while after the game, you can get an 1125pm train from the Elmont station that gets into Hicksville at 1143pm.

Taking the train to UBS Arena via other LIRR branches will require transfers in both directions. For example, a fan taking the Babylon branch will have to switch at Jamaica for a train to Elmont. After the game, you’ll have to take one of the shuttles to Jamaica and transfer for an 1113pm train or an 1134pm train heading east on the Babylon branch.

Complete information on getting to UBS Arena on the LIRR can be found at https://new.mta.info/guides/stadiums/ubs-arena .

There’s no question that it’s not as easy for Islanders fans to drive and park their cars at UBS Arena as it was at Nassau Coliseum. It’s also not as easy taking the LIRR to UBS Arena as it is to going to a game at Madison Square Garden.

But while it’s not perfect, Islanders fans all over Long Island now have a real option in taking the Long Island Rail Road to the games.

So as Jon Ledecky said in his closing on Thursday:

“ALL ABOARD…NEXT STOP UBS ARENA!”