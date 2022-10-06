Read full article on original website
Southern Baptist Convention President Bart Barber: The 60 Minutes Interview
Barber speaks with Anderson Cooper about addressing sexual abuse in SBC churches, his hardline views on gay marriage and abortion and how he feels about former President Trump.
Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes' seditious conspiracy trial begins
The trial began last week of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in plotting and planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A former Justice Department attorney says this case is the most important seditious conspiracy case that was ever brought. Scott MacFarlane reports.
