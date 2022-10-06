ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
KAILUA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said three people are in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street. Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and 56-year-old. EMS said the three men all suffered first and second degree burns. The...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#Hfd
KITV.com

Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
Yahoo!

Philippine Consulate official in Hawaii murdered by husband

A Filipino official of the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu, Hawaii was reportedly killed by her estranged husband in her Ala Moana apartment, police reports say. According to reports, the murdered woman was identified as Teresita Canilao, a 76-year-old “longtime local hire” of the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu. Her...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Honolulu Civil Beat

Is Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters ‘Unbeatable’?

Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy