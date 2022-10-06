Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.

