Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
Ocean Safety busy with search for missing swimmer, drowning and multiple rescues
It's been a busy day for Ocean Safety and fire crews around the state with a drowning on Maui, an ongoing search for a missing swimmer and multiple rescues on several different islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. Meanwhile, Department of Health data shows fentanyl-related overdoses are happening on every major island in the state. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crews used to be able...
KITV.com
Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said three people are in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street. Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and 56-year-old. EMS said the three men all suffered first and second degree burns. The...
Wahiawa fire under control, road now open
Kaukonahua Road is blocked in both directions near Wilikina Drive due to a fire in North Shore, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Lack Of Shelter Space Poses A Challenge For Oahu’s Newest Homeless Program
As a city program that helps homeless people approaches its one-year mark, it has faced obstacles including a lack of shelter space and psychiatrists. But the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program has taken 30 people off the streets and that’s a successful start, its director says. The CORE...
KITV.com
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Yahoo!
Philippine Consulate official in Hawaii murdered by husband
A Filipino official of the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu, Hawaii was reportedly killed by her estranged husband in her Ala Moana apartment, police reports say. According to reports, the murdered woman was identified as Teresita Canilao, a 76-year-old “longtime local hire” of the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu. Her...
KITV.com
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
The Honolulu Police Department announced a road closure at the intersection of Kokea Street and North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorcycle, bus crash leaves 1 in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle entered an intersection and collided with a bus.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city has now joined the state in threatening severe penalties over an illegal concrete pour on Ke Nui Beach. On a coastline already marred by illegal erosion barriers — the concrete and rebar reinforcement of this house owned by Josh Van Emmerik created a new level of outrage for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Major rail construction project set to begin in Kalihi could take years to complete
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bustling stretch of Kalihi is about to get even busier as a major construction project for the rail will soon get underway along Dillingham Boulevard. The rail authority said it is now allowing the construction company Nan Incorporated to begin work. They’re expected to start before...
Is Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters ‘Unbeatable’?
Eight years after his first campaign for Honolulu City Council, Chair Tommy Waters is running with an incumbency advantage. He lost his first attempt in 2014 and narrowly won the second after a special election rematch in 2019, assuming the leadership position in the nine-member council in 2020. This year, Waters faces a single opponent who is best known locally for his vocal opposition to mask mandates in schools.
LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 690 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
3 in serious condition after truck rolls over in Kapolei
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision on Thursday, Oct. 6. in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
