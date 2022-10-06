After around a decade of near constant growth, the stock market has been falling in recent months and we are officially in a bear market for the first time in quite a while. For younger people this is scary, but they can take comfort in the fact that the bear market is not going to last forever and they have plenty of time to see their retirement investments rebound before they are actually ready to start taking money out. For those looking to retire right now, though, there are some serious risks. What’s more, target-date funds, the set-it-and-forget-it retirement option many savers have put their faith in, may have not sufficiently prepared for one of the biggest potential downfalls currently facing retirees: sequence of return risk.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO