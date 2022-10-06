Read full article on original website
When Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible?
Health insurance premiums can be tax-deductible under some circumstances. Taxpayers who itemize may be able to use this deduction to the extent that their total medical and dental expenses, including health insurance premiums, exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income. Self-employed people may also be able to deduct premiums for dental, health and long-term care insurance for themselves, spouses and dependents. Premiums may also qualify for special tax treatment for those who get coverage from the Health Insurance Marketplace or COBRA continuation insurance. Consider asking a financial advisor for details on whether your health insurance premiums can be deducted at tax time.
Paying Off Debt vs. Saving
Paying off debts can make it difficult to save and there’s no one-size-fits-all best way to accomplish both goals. Some advice calls for paying off all debts as soon as possible and waiting until you are debt-free to try to save. Other experts suggest focusing first on accumulating sufficient emergency savings and only then trying to pay off debts. A third method is to balance savings goals against debt payoff, devoting a portion of available cash flow to building savings while directing the remainder to paying off debt, focusing first on high-cost debts. Get a financial advisor to help you balance debt payoff, savings and other financial objectives.
When Should You Consider a 401(k) Rollover?
A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored tax-advantaged retirement account. When you roll over your 401(k), you transfer its funds to a new tax-advantaged retirement account. If you’re curious about why you’d want to roll over your 401(k) in the first place, take a look at a few reasons why it may be worth the effort:
What Bills Help Build Credit?
Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/what-bills-help-build-credit/. If you are looking to build credit, then you know that paying your bills on time is a good way to start. But what bills help build credit specifically?. There are a few different types of bills that can help improve your credit score. In fact,...
7 Ways to Fund ‘Catch-Up’ Retirement Contributions
If you’re turning 50 years old this year, remember: You’re not getting older, you’re getting better. And so are your retirement savings options. Once you turn 50, you’re allowed to add up to $1,000 in annual “catch-up” contributions to your Individual Retirement Account and $6,500 to your 401(k), 403(b), SARSEP or 457(b). So that means you can set aside $7,000 for your IRA (with the $1,000 catch-up contribution) and $27,000 for your 401(k) or 403(b) with a $6,500 catch-up contribution. But first you have to find the money. Here’s are seven common ways to fund your catch-up retirement contributions.
7 Reasons to Consider a Home Improvement Loan
Originally Posted On: https://loanz.com/7-reasons-to-consider-a-home-improvement-loan/. Your home is a major investment that costs major bucks to upkeep. Where can you get that kinda cash? A home improvement loan could be a great option if you’re looking to make some major upgrades to your home. You may also want to consider...
Your Target-Date Fund May Not Be Prepared For a Down Market
After around a decade of near constant growth, the stock market has been falling in recent months and we are officially in a bear market for the first time in quite a while. For younger people this is scary, but they can take comfort in the fact that the bear market is not going to last forever and they have plenty of time to see their retirement investments rebound before they are actually ready to start taking money out. For those looking to retire right now, though, there are some serious risks. What’s more, target-date funds, the set-it-and-forget-it retirement option many savers have put their faith in, may have not sufficiently prepared for one of the biggest potential downfalls currently facing retirees: sequence of return risk.
Marketing budget calculation: how much should you spend?
Originally Posted On: https://www.thebusinesswomanmedia.com/marketing-budget-calculation-how-much-should-you-spend/. Companies need to spend money on marketing to get their message out. But the question of precisely how much marketing budget they should spend can sometimes be a little elusive. After all, if winning customers is the aim of the game, shouldn’t firms be prepared to spend all their revenue on marketing activities?
What Is the Investment Horizon?
Your investment horizon is the time you expect to hold investments in your portfolio. Along with risk tolerance, expected rate of return, starting balance and anticipated future contributions, investment horizon is one of the key considerations guiding asset allocation and portfolio management. Investment horizon is commonly measured in decades, years and months but may be weeks, days, hours or even seconds. When the investment horizon is reached, an investor will plan to liquidate the investment and use the proceeds to accomplish the objective. Common objectives include paying for retirement, purchasing a home and retiring debt. A financial advisor can help you account for investment horizon in your portfolio.
Is 660 a Good Credit Score?
Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/is-660-a-good-credit-score/. If you’re wondering ‘is 660 a good credit score,’ your credit score isn’t as high as it should be or could be, and it’s likely costing you money. An analysis by Zillow, the real estate marketplace, reveals just how much money.
