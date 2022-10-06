Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
LSU’s Brian Kelly comments on the Tennessee Vols being a top 10 team
The LSU Tigers will host the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Baton Rouge. It’ll be the first time the two teams have played in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Vols lost because they had 13 men on the field on what was supposed to be the final play of the game.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama, Nick Saban, SEC
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ showdown with No. 17 TCU. Kansas fans were out in full force, and they took aim at Alabama, Nick Saban and the SEC with their signs. “We Want Bama” chants were heard...
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
C.J. Stroud moves into second on Ohio State's career passing touchdown list
Saturday was always likely to be a big day for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. After one of his worst passing days as a Buckeye a week ago against a Rutgers defense determined to contain him, Stroud faced a Michigan State defense that ranked No. 114 against the pass this year coming into this game.
ESPN's Computer Predicts If Ohio State Can Finish Undefeated
It's no secret that Ohio State is off to a great start this season. The Buckeyes are 6-0 heading into their next game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and have looked dominant. It's led to ESPN's FPI giving its prediction for how the rest of the season could play out for the Buckeyes.
FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew debates whether Ohio State’s offense is better than last season
FOX Big Noon Kickoff aired from Bloomington, Indiana as the Hoosiers take on No. 4 Michigan. However, that didn’t stop them from talking about the B1G’s best offense. The crew of Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart took the time to debate whether or not the Buckeye offense is better than last year’s. It was a consensus yes, and for all different reasons at that.
Bucknuts Roundtable: Michigan State
A good start to the 2022 season for No. 3 Ohio State faces a new challenge on Saturday. After starting the season 5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes leave Columbus for the first time this weekend, heading on the road to Spartan Stadium to take on Michigan State.
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Big Ten Roundtable: Collision Course Still on Track for Ohio State-Michigan; Purdue Raises Eyebrows
Welcome to Episode 6 of the Big Ten Roundtable podcast, with a close look today and Ohio State and Michigan with FanNation/Sports Illustrated publishers Brendan Gulick and Brandon Brown, and we'll talk about Purdue's big win with D.J. Fezler and break down all of the Week 6 action.
Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out. Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.
Ohio State volleyball continues B1G winning streak with 4-set win over Northwestern
Ohio State volleyball has rallied from an early conference loss to Nebraska. Since losing to the Huskers in 5 sets, the Buckeyes have rattled off 4 straight wins in B1G play. In that 4-match winning streak, Ohio State is 12-5 in sets played with just a single 5-set match involved. That came during a home win over No. 13 Penn State Friday evening.
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes travel north for Michigan State showdown
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
