College Sports

The Columbus Dispatch

Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge

The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew debates whether Ohio State’s offense is better than last season

FOX Big Noon Kickoff aired from Bloomington, Indiana as the Hoosiers take on No. 4 Michigan. However, that didn’t stop them from talking about the B1G’s best offense. The crew of Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart took the time to debate whether or not the Buckeye offense is better than last year’s. It was a consensus yes, and for all different reasons at that.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Bucknuts Roundtable: Michigan State

A good start to the 2022 season for No. 3 Ohio State faces a new challenge on Saturday. After starting the season 5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes leave Columbus for the first time this weekend, heading on the road to Spartan Stadium to take on Michigan State.
EAST LANSING, MI
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Adam King will be live from Ohio Dominican for a matchup between Bishop Watterson and DeSales. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out. Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State volleyball continues B1G winning streak with 4-set win over Northwestern

Ohio State volleyball has rallied from an early conference loss to Nebraska. Since losing to the Huskers in 5 sets, the Buckeyes have rattled off 4 straight wins in B1G play. In that 4-match winning streak, Ohio State is 12-5 in sets played with just a single 5-set match involved. That came during a home win over No. 13 Penn State Friday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes travel north for Michigan State showdown

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
EAST LANSING, MI

