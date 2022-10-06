Read full article on original website
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Bill Belichick pushed back on notion that Matt Patricia is Patriots' offensive play-caller
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is in peak form this season in his dealings with the media, and he didn’t disappoint in Friday’s press conference heading into Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. The legendary coach seemingly pushed back on the notion that Matt Patricia was the...
Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?. Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular-season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.
Patriots’ Mack Wilson Flagged For Preposterously Soft Roughing-The-Passer Penalty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL’s increased emphasis on protecting from injuries — particularly concussions — is warranted. Seemingly everyone agrees on that. That said, officials sometimes are a bit too quick to throw the laundry. That was the case during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game...
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
3 Detroit Lions Who Must Rise Up Against New England Patriots
There has to be an unsettling taste with the Detroit Lions after their latest performance. Losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 hurt enough. But surrendering dominant stat lines to quarterback Geno Smith and crucial big plays to running back Rashaad Penny were absolutely crushing. Detroit got some...
Patriots LB Matt Judon ditches iconic red sleeves for new look
Update: After warming up on the field in the blue sleeves, Judon retrieved his red sleeves and threw those back on before kick-off. Matt Judon has made a name for himself in a New England Patriots uniform as “the man with the red sleeves.” Well, the iconic red sleeves were seemingly left in Judon’s closet ahead of Sunday’s head-to-head meeting with the Detroit Lions.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dominant Win Over Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe will get all the headlines this week, and deservedly so. But the Patriots defense was the top story in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Lions. Detroit entered Gillette Stadium with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and left with zero points. New England forced two turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and held the Lions to 0-for-6 on fourth-down attempts. It was the Patriots’ first shutout win since Week 11 of last season against the Atlanta Falcons.
Patriots Reveal Field Design For Throwback Game Vs. Lions
The artificial turf at Gillette Stadium will look a bit different when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. With the Patriots set to wear their old-school, red uniforms with white helmets for the contest, the field now also has a throwback feel to it as well.
How Patriots’ Defense Made Statement Vs. ‘Disrespectful’ Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Minutes into Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots stopped Jared Goff just short of the first-down marker on a third-and-5 scramble. Lions head coach Dan Campbell opted for an aggressive approach, keeping Detroit’s offense on the field on fourth-and-inches. The ball...
Matt Judon breaks Patriots record during win over Lions
Matthew Judon made New England Patriots history in Sunday's blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Donning his trademark red sleeves under the Patriots' throwback red jersey, Judon had a field day against Jared Goff and the Lions offense. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker tallied two sacks, including a second-quarter strip-sack that resulted in a New England touchdown.
Bailey Zappe’s College Coach Praises Patriots QB On First Career Win
Bailey Zappe helped get the job done for the Patriots in Week 5, and one of his college coaches sent some praise the rookie’s way. New England shutout the Detroit Lions, 29-0, at Gillette Stadium. Zappe got the start due to injuries from Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, and the fourth-round draft pick played a relatively efficient game. He passed for 17-of-21 for 188 yards, and Zappe threw one touchdown and one interception, though the blame for the pick could be attributed to Nelson Agholor.
Tigers part ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, make other coaching moves
Detroit — From a business perspective, changing the hitting coaches was a no-brainer. The Tigers, who scored the fewest runs, hit the fewest home runs and extra-base hits in baseball, were shut out a modern-day record 22 times and had the highest strikeout percentage and second-lowest walk rate in the American League, parted ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and reassigned assistant hitting coach Mike Hessman back into the player-development department.
Matt Cassel: It's time to give Matt Patricia a little credit
The New England Patriots' offensive play-caller has been the subject of plenty of criticism since rejoining the coaching staff. Given Patricia's lack of experience as an offensive coach, many questioned why Bill Belichick would give the keys to the offense to a defensive mind who went 13-29-1 as head coach of the Detroit Lions.
Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola 'lost 10 pounds' and needed 'four IVs' to finish Super Bowl LI
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola received four IVs during the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. The former wide receiver made an appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. He was a big part in the game for New England, catching eight passes to go along with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had 78 yards in total and averaged 9.8 yards per reception.
Belichick gives Stevenson huge praise after win vs. Lions: 'Love him'
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson gave the best performance of his NFL career in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, and his head coach was very appreciative of the effort. Stevenson ran for a career-high 161 yards on 25 carries (6.4 per attempt), including a 49-yard run...
