Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
Romance scam costing older adults thousands
ATLANTA — As scams continue to target older adults in Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr released tips and warnings to watch out for when dealing with certain schemes and frauds. In a post to Twitter, Carr stated that his office recently received a guilty plea in a case against...
KIII TV3
Texas, Oklahoma governors continue barbecue bet tradition with 2022 Red River Showdown
DALLAS — In traditional fashion, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt are going head to head for the Red River Showdown. In recent years, the governors have taken to Twitter to announce a friendly bet with each other ahead of the big game in Dallas. This...
KIII TV3
She lost her sight at 14. But now an Arizona woman is flying cross country as a pilot
MESA, Ariz. — Kaiya Armstrong took off from Falcon Field Friday, fling over the East Valley and toward the Superstition Mountains. And she didn't see any of it. Why? Because she has been blind for the last seven years. "It's such a big event," Armstrong said. "It proves to...
Comments / 0