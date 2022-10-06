Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
Council slammed over its 'unbelievable decision' to ban flying of the Australian flag - but it says the claim is a 'misconception'
A talkback radio host has slammed claims a local council has banned flying the Australian flag - even on Australia Day. Drive show host on Sydney station 2GB, Jim Wilson, blasted the move by NSW's Central Coast Council, calling it 'disgraceful'. 'This is the mob that raked up half a...
3 Ohio judicial candidates accused of breaking code, sharing abortion opinions
Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates and nonpartisan lawyers of lacking impartiality after the candidates shared their thoughts on abortion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crime Researchers Say Political Candidates Are Ignoring Evidence As The Midterm Campaigns Heat Up
“Tough on crime” rhetoric may be effective for political campaigns, but researchers and experts told BuzzFeed News it doesn’t match up with reality.
Senior high court judge to address issues in ‘parental alienation’ cases
One of Britain’s most senior judges is to examine issues relating to the regulation of court-appointed experts who provide evidence about child welfare in private custody hearings – and, in particular, where “parental alienation” is a feature. Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division...
Republicans Are Going All In to Convince You Crime Is Out of Control. They Don’t Have Any Proof.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. If you’ve watched even a sliver of the campaign ads ahead of the midterms, you’d be forgiven for believing that American cities have turned into cesspools of crime. In a recent ad for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, a montage of grainy video footage shuffles between images of pedestrians and even children being punched and shot at on the streets. “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in [Democratic Gov.] Kathy Hochul’s New York, and it’s getting much worse on Kathy Hochul’s watch,” a narrator claims as a man in a hoodie sneaks up behind someone on a sidewalk and shoves them to the ground.
Wait, What About Roe?—Pseudonymity and Facial Challenges to Government Action
I've blogged a lot recently about limits on pseudonymous litigation, and readers will have gathered that I think such litigation should generally not be allowed. But "generally" isn't "always" (much more on that here), nor do I think that it should be always. (I explained in my post about Doe v. Volokh why I thought the underlying case I wrote about there was rightly depseudonymized, but that had to do with particular features of that case.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woodworkingnetwork.com
Customs Border and Protection finds that six companies transhipped products to U.S. evade duties
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a final affirmative determination as to evasion pursuant to the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA). According to the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association, six U.S. importers were “involved in a scheme to transship wooden cabinets from China through Malaysia to avoid the payment of antidumping and countervailing duties.”
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
Supreme Court To Hear 2 Cases About Social Media Moderation and Liability for Terrorism
The Supreme Court is back in session this morning and has agreed to hear nine new cases, two of which relate to the extent that online platforms can be held liable for terrorist recruitment efforts. One of the cases will directly address the extent of Section 230 protections of the...
Libel Lawsuit by Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Against The Intercept
Plaintiff claims that an August 13, 2020 article … published by The Intercept defamed Plaintiff by portraying him as meeting "with a top official of Russia's Wagner Group and offer[ing] his mercenary forces to support the firm's operations in Libya and Mozambique." {The Article described the Wagner Group as "a semi-private military force that operates in countries or conflicts where the Russian government seeks plausible deniability for its activities, but which is often equipped and supported directly by the Russian Ministry of Defense."}
A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms
Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
Chinese Censors Target a Textbook
The Communist Party of China has punished 27 people involved in producing state-approved math textbooks that featured "subversive" images of children, including drawings of a child sticking his tongue out and making a peace sign, male children grabbing female children, and a girl in a bunny outfit. The Global Times, a state-controlled newspaper, reported in August that the head of the People's Education Press was given demerits and the editor in chief was fired. Illustrators who worked on the book, according to The Guardian's translation of the Ministry of Education's announcement, were "dealt with accordingly."
Liz Truss faces Lords’ Northern Ireland protocol rebellion
Liz Truss is facing a rebellion in the House of Lords over the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol which is proceeding to its next stage just as negotiations to end the dispute with the EU are resumed. It is scheduled to get a second reading in the House of Lords on...
The Sackett Oral Argument and the Problem of Defining "Waters of the United States"
Yesterday the Supreme Court opened October Term 2022 with oral argument in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, a case in which the Court is asked (once again) to clarify the scope of federal regulatory authority over wetlands under the Clean Water Act (CWA). In previous posts I discussed the issues in the case, the cert grant, and the decision below.
Thousands of UK students face financial hardship as costs rise
The cost of living crisis is placing nearly 300,000 UK students in financial peril, with a disproportionate number of older, working-class or Black students likely to drop out, according to analysis by a university group. The MillionPlus group – an association of modern universities in England and Scotland educating more...
The billion-pound battle over Claridge’s hotel from Belfast to Qatar
As the Covid-19 pandemic ripped through London in spring 2020, the revolving doors at Claridge’s stopped turning and its art deco lobby fell silent. The 220-year-old luxury Mayfair hotel, whose guests have ranged from Mick Jagger to Winston Churchill – and which was a favourite lunch spot of Queen Elizabeth II – fell foul of government guidelines that ordered venues to shut as part of efforts to halt the spread of the virus.
Virtual Spanish civil war museum aims to cut through political divide
In the middle of September, three weeks before Spain’s senate approved a landmark law to honour the victims of the Spanish civil war and the subsequent Franco dictatorship, a new museum quietly threw open its digital doors. The Virtual Museum of the Spanish Civil War, an online history centre...
Air France, Airbus trial to open over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
Air France and Airbus will go on trial Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal 2009 crash of a jet heading to Paris from Brazil, killing all 228 people aboard. Air France and Airbus were charged as the inquiry progressed, with experts determining the crash resulted from mistakes made by pilots disorientated by so-called Pitot speed-monitoring tubes that had frozen over in thick cloud.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0