Read full article on original website
AP_001803.079afd77c27a4061af052b03c6c59070.0007
4d ago
Can’t say it enough….this is because of union (guild) contracts which guarantees do process for them but leave citizens in the cold. To say cops won’t work without it is their way of holding citizens hostage. No public servant should work under a contract. I can agree on worker’s protection against wrongful things and even go so far as negotiating benefits but not protection against employment.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Related
Man in Washington shot in face, abdomen over a crossbow
SEATTLE — A man is recovering after he was shot in the face and the abdomen over a crossbow on Friday near Seattle, Washington. According to KIRO, the Seattle Police Department said on Friday just before 9 p.m. a man called 911 to report an injured driver who flagged him down. When officers arrived, they located the injured driver.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Police policy would let DUI suspects flee even if in stolen car
A draft policy mandates Seattle police allow DUI suspects to flee, even when they’re in stolen cars. And if a DUI suspect in a vehicle refuses to comply, officers must leave the scene. Some officers have already been told to follow this new guidance, according to multiple sources. Captain...
q13fox.com
Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence
SEATTLE - The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
KOMO News
Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan
TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
q13fox.com
Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tacoma Mall shooting: ‘Washington stores in lockdown after reports of shots fired and employees evacuated’
A MALL is under lockdown after a shooting has reportedly taken place. Tacoma Mall in Washington has been shut down as police respond to the reported event, according to online chatter. "My daughter just came home from her job at Tacoma Mall and just now had a call from her...
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch
Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police: Burglary suspect shot at homeowners, children while fleeing house
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house. According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding door in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.
thejoltnews.com
Man accused of stealing Olympia City property
A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
Seattle police seek help in identifying man who entered home near UW, assaulted female student
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a home near the University of Washington before entering the home and assaulting a resident, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the house in the 4700 block of 18th...
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit
Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a supervised visit on Sunday. Sky Sanchez has braided hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue skirt and pink shoes. The supervised meeting took place in the 2800 block of East...
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Washington youth facing mental health crises are stuck living in hospitals, waiting for care
Charlie Edgmon missed huge milestones the year he spent locked inside Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. He didn’t celebrate his 18th birthday. He missed his high school graduation. Nearly every holiday was spent alone. But for all those months inside Seattle Children’s, Charlie wasn’t receiving the psychiatric care...
Seattle police officer fired over ‘derogatory and entirely unacceptable’ social media posts
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer was fired last month following an internal investigation that found he violated department policy by posting content to Twitter that caused “great harm to the Department’s relationship with the community.”. SPD launched the investigation after a Twitter user posted a lengthy...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 7