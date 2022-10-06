The Athletic's Shams Charania adds some context to the Celtics' Ime Udoka scandal

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With the Boston Celtics and suspended head coach Ime Udoka remaining tight-lipped about Udoka’s transgressions that led to his being put on ice for the 2022-23 NBA season (and quite likely permanently), almost no new details have emerged about the situation from reputable news sources.

Criticized for his vague reporting in his rush to publish alongside peer Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, The Athletic’s Shams Charania made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show recently to share the scope of what his sources have made known to him regarding the Udoka affair. And while it is not much in the way of new details, their earlier inclusion might have helped tamp down some of the problematic internet sleuthing that occurred in the wake of initial reports.

In this interview, The Athletic NBA insider lets it be known that at least with what has been reported thus far, the details emerging from the Celtics’ external investigation are the entirety of what got Udoka into hot water.

Shams also reveals that, despite salacious implications or claims elsewhere, that Udoka’s misconduct is only related to the one woman he had an improper relationship with.

