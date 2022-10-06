October marks the start of Ohio’s first annual School Safety Month, which encompasses National School Bus Safety Week. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed HB 583, which officially designated October as Ohio School Safety Month. “This month is an opportunity for schools to increase public awareness of school safety programs and policies,” DeWine stated. “I encourage all Ohioans to work together to keep Ohio schools safe for students to learn and grow.”

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO