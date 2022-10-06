Read full article on original website
Jenna Ortega Wore a Completely Sheer Dress With the Highest Heels, Well, Ever
In a sea of hot pink surrounding Valentino's S/S 23 show during Paris Fashion Week this weekend, Gen Z darling Jenna Ortega stood out in a risqué black slip dress and the French brand's now-iconic 6.5-inch platforms. Normally, an attendee wearing black during fashion month would be considered a safe choice. But when your LBD is made entirely of sheer lace and worn only with matching briefs, safe isn't exactly the word to describe it. Chic, on the other hand, absolutely is.
If We're Talking Fall Footwear, These Are the 4 Trends You Need to Know
Peep my closet, and you'll immediately notice that I tend to overindulge in the shoe department. Some may call this a problem, but I call it research. Sneakers, wedges, ankle boots—you name it, and I've tested it. After all, I'm here to tell you what's in and what's out. (It's all part of the job description, right?) This season, my colleagues and I have noticed a few key footwear trends on both the runways and the street style set. And between Western-inspired boots and bold pink platforms, the shoe game has never looked better. Fortunately for us, Zappos's collection of Steve Madden shoes makes it easy to shop.
I'm a Fashion CEO—These Fall Items Are Trending the Most Right Now
The fall collections continue to trickle onto the sites of our favorite retailers, and we've been covering the latest in fall fashion over the last few weeks to help you navigate all of the newnesses. Well, if you're still looking for further shopping inspiration, there's more for you below. Specifically, Diego Abba, the CEO of Italist, provided expert intel on what's trending most right now from his perspective at the helm of the luxury retailer.
From Zoe Kravitz to Bella Hadid, Celebrities Are Already Wearing These 6 Boots
We're only a few days into sweater weather so when you walk around New York City, you will only see a few people who have already decided to start wearing boots. Celebrities, however, are a different story. We've only just entered October and they've spent the past month showcasing some of the best trends of the year.
Every Major Trend to Know From Paris Fashion Week
Yet again, Paris stunned with a packed roster of runway shows and presentations as the final stop of fashion month's tour across the globe. After a season of talked-about collections in New York, London, and Milan, designers debuted their latest runway shows with some seriously showstopping moments. A spray-on dress was made on Bella Hadid in real time on the Coperni runway, The Row showed us the true meaning of minimal luxury, and Saint Laurent brought out A-list celebs, including Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, for a show set in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Maddie Ziegler on How She Creates an Entire Glam Makeup Look in Under 5 Minutes
Say hello to Unfiltered, a fresh, new beauty series where you’ll get an exclusive glimpse into the dressed-down beauty routines of our favorite celebrities. They’ll reveal their guilty-pleasure beauty practices, the five-minute-routine product lineup they can’t live without, the one good-skin tip they’ll be forever thankful for, and so much more. To bring every conversation full circle, we ask each celebrity to send us a selection of self-shot, filter-free photos of their choosing to capture the essence of their Unfiltered beauty philosophy.
The Story Behind Blonde's Fashion Climax, According to the Costume Designer
Along with her acting skills, intelligence, charisma, and philanthropic efforts, Marilyn Monroe's fashion is a major part of her legacy. Considering the indelible mark she made on Hollywood history, you can imagine that re-creating her image would be no easy feat. Just ask Jennifer Johnson, the costume designer for the new movie Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Monroe. Johnson conducted an enormous amount of research in preparation for the film.
Kylie Jenner Just Went Pants-less in Tighty-Whities at Paris Fashion Week
There's been so much action at Paris Fashion Week that it's been hard to keep up. A muddy scene at Balenciaga? A spray-on dress at Coperni? Check and check. But don't let all the commotion distract you from the celebrity outfits because there have been some spectacularly daring looks in the front row.
Kate Middleton Wore a Trendy Fall Color With Her Go-To Heel Style
Kate Middleton has never been one to shy away from bright colors any time of year, fall included. And she always seems to be attuned to the current season's color trends and undoubtedly furthers them when she wears them. This time around, that color is marigold. Middleton visited a hospital...
The $120 Platform Uggs Gigi Hadid Wore on Repeat During Paris Fashion Week
After a jam-packed runway season, Gigi Hadid is clearly fed up with painful heels. Instead, she's been relying solely on her favorite Ugg Tazz Mules for any off-duty moments during the last leg of Fashion Month in Paris. First, she was spotted wearing the beloved slides with a gray cardigan from her just-launched cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, and ripped, relaxed jeans from Icon Denim. Days later, photos surfaced of her in the Uggs a second time, paired with another Guest in Residence sweater and jacket as well as lounge puddle pants from Les Tien. In the case of both looks, she made the $120 platforms look utterly cool and buy-worthy. Then again, that's kind of her whole job.
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
Maia Reficco Is Gen Z's Next Style Icon—Click the Follow Button for Proof
Gen Z isn’t coming for the spotlight. It’s already theirs. And nowhere is this more apparent than in the fashion industry, where trends are now being driven by the brands or retro fashion items the younger generation decides to back from fashion’s history books instead of, well, actual designers. Full of internet mavens with a heightened sense of self-awareness and personal identity, Gen Z wields an enormous amount of influence, especially over our wardrobes. And now, a new member of the under-25 club has entered the chat.
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
Watch the Louis Vuitton S/S 23 Show Live From Paris Fashion Week
Nicolas Ghesquière's showmanship is unrivaled in the fashion world. You can always count on the Louis Vuitton artistic director to cast a fashion spell on his audiences with his inventive designs. Did you see that spectacular Cruise 2023 show back in May? I mean, come on. His designs are like wearable pieces of art that belong in top-of-the-line museums.
9 New It Items Celebrities Have Been Wearing all Over the World
One of the reasons I study celebrities' outfits so carefully (besides because it's my job) is so that I can see if they're wearing any of the latest It items. And if it's a celebrity that's into fashion, oftentimes they are. And depending on the celebrity, if something isn't an It item just yet, they can set it over the edge and make it one.
Call It the Fashion-Month Influence: 29 High-Impact Pieces I'm Itching for Now
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Since September, every inch of my social media has been devoured by the fashion-month parade. From the designers and brands to the critics and the editors I follow, it's like getting a play-by-play of every happening on and off the runways. While so much fashion in your face all at once can definitely get overwhelming, it's also hugely exciting—just think about it. We finally get to see the culmination of months of conceptualizing and creating. The pieces and styling on the runways now will affect what we'll see and what we'll be wearing months from now.
Norma Kamali's Designs Live in My Head Rent-Free—Her Beauty Picks Are Next
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Kaia Gerber Designed 41 It-Girl Staples for Zara—I'd Buy These 15 ASAP
While Zara releases plenty of special collections throughout the year (most recently with Narciso Rodriguez), it's somewhat rare for the brand to collaborate with celebrities who aren't technically fashion designers. But much to my delight, an exception came today in the form of a collection with Kaia Gerber, and her inspiration for it is incredibly relatable.
I Just Got Back From Paris—7 Ways Everyone's Wearing Fall's Big Shoe Trends
While my trip to Paris might have been extremely short, its impact on me sartorially wise was monumental. While we cover French style on the regular here at Who What Wear, seeing the stylish looks in person was an experience of awe. Trust me, It's not something we've imagined online—they do look that good and put together all the time. I happened to visit right at the beginning of the fall, so I spotted almost all the trends we've been reporting on recently. And while I've already talked about the general trends I saw on my trip, I found myself focusing on how French women were styling the current biggest shoe trends. Think ballet flats, knee-high boots, and low-top sneakers.
