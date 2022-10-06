Read full article on original website
For Whom The Car Tolls: Austin, Texas Roadways Having Billing Issues
Driving in Texas is rather stressful at times. With so many people in the area trying to get to a certain area, it can be a wheel-gripping time for anyone, old or new to the area. The one thing that everyone must be prepared for one Texas roads however is one thing: Tolls.
Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said. A 6-inch gas line was struck by...
Tension continues to brew ahead of Round Rock ISD school board elections
The video was made by the group Round Rock One Family. Along the course of the four-minute video, title slates list the frequent talking points of the five conservative candidates trying to unseat places 1,3,4,5 and 6 on the board of trustees.
fox7austin.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Tesla superchargers coming soon to Luling, Georgetown
A couple of towns in Central Texas can look forward to getting a Tesla supercharger in their area.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.
The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
kut.org
Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues
Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on Interstate 35 service road near 41st Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
What new voters need to know about Texas elections
For newcomers to Texas or those updating their voter registration, here's what you need to know before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning crash near Del Valle
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
