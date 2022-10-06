ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
fox7austin.com

California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Electric Bus#School Districts#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#Electric School Buses#Aisd
Community Impact Austin

The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.

The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
CEDAR PARK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
kut.org

Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues

Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy