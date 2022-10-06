Read full article on original website
Vote Now: Week 8 Best Play of the Week
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week! Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below. Here are the contenders in this week’s poll: Play #1: Tennessee High’s Logan Tudor swoops in to intercept a Falcon pass and returns it for a score. Play #2: Greeneville’s […]
