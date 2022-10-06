ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

How Georgia football safety Malaki Starks is smashing the freshman wall

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmnK7_0iOvHW6b00

ATHENS — The play that Malaki Starks’ high school coach is most proud of isn’t the leaping interception against Oregon. Nor is it when the freshman safety hawked down Missouri running back Cody Schrader to prevent a touchdown in Georgia’s four-point win over Missouri.

It came in the South Carolina game, which former Jefferson High School head coach Gene Cathcart was watching with his wife. Georgia safety Dan Jackson, whose starting spot Starks took in the Georgia defense lineup, came down with his first career interception.

Cathcart leaned over to his wife to tell her that Starks was going to be right there celebrating with Jackson on the sideline, happier about the play his teammate had made than the interception he came down within the same game.

Sure enough, as the cameras followed Jackson to the sideline, there was Starks, walking stride for stride with Jackson. Starks helped his teammate put on the golden shoulder pads to celebrate the turnover.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Jackson
thewarriorwire.org

Dubs to Dawgs: Where Are They Now?

After four years of hard work and dedication, many of the graduating Dubs have the opportunity to spend their next four years at the flagship institution of the University of Georgia. With over 30 thousand undergraduate students and programs from finance, to international affairs, to agribusiness, UGA has a place for every North Atlanta graduate that sets foot on its hallowed campus. UGA is also home to over 600 student clubs, a huge Greek life community, and the 2021 National Championship-winning football team. It’s safe to say that students at UGA have a lot to be proud of.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Jefferson High School#Cox Media Group
Government Technology

Georgia Health-Care Company Breach Impacts 54K Inmates

(TNS) — A Forsyth County company that provides healthcare for people inside correctional facilities nationwide was the target of a recent data breach, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated people at risk of having their identities stolen. CorrectHealth reported the breach and notified the 54,000 affected inmates in late...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
11Alive

'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Gwinnett mall was star high school football player, coach says

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in South Carolina in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said the suspect was caught at a QT gas station on Highway 76. He is currently being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
94K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy